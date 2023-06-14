The Global Material Handling Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14096.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911126/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the material handling equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased construction activities across geographies, increasing government regulations for safety and security, and growing demand for improved operational efficiency.



The material handling equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cranes and lifting equipment

• Industrial trucks

• Continuous handling equipment

• Racking and storage equipment



By Application

• Construction

• E-commerce

• Foods and beverages

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the material handling equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increased digitization and rapid growth in e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the material handling equipment market covers the following areas:

• Material handling equipment market sizing

• Material handling equipment market forecast

• Material handling equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading material handling equipment market vendors that include Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FlexLink Holding AB, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Mecalux SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., viastore SYSTEMS GmbH, and NACCO Industries Inc.. Also, the material handling equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

