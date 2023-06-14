Flying into the Future: The Evolution of Drone Deliveries

Westford, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Delivery Drones market size is expected to reach USD 5318.16 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 44.13% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing need for contact list delivery, government regulation supporting drone operations and an increasing demand for faster and cost-effective delivery are fueling the market growth.

Hybrid and Electric Drones to Empower the Growth of Delivery Drones

At a global scale, hybrid and electric are widely used as delivery drones to reduce carbon emissions. The growing demand for autonomous drones with advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance capabilities, use of blockchain and AI technologies to enhance the security and efficiency of drone deliveries, partnership between drone manufacturers and e-commerce companies to provide seamless delivery services are several trends promoting the market growth.

Governments across the globe are investing heavily in the use of delivery drones for various applications and have launched several initiatives to support the growth. For example, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established a regulatory framework for commercial drone operations and collaborating with industry players to develop safety standards and air traffic control systems for drones.

Hardware Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Hardware component type dominated the global market as it includes the physical components of the drone. The increasing demand for high-quality, reliable hardware and advancements in drone technology, such as improved battery life and obstacle avoidance systems, are driving the component growth

E-commerce is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the E-commerce is the leading segment due to the Rising online purchases. In addition, the increasing demand for fast and efficient deliveries and ability to reach remote or hard-to-reach areas, and can significantly reduce delivery times, making them a popular choice among e-commerce companies.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of major drone manufacturers and the increasing adoption of drone delivery services by e-commerce companies and retailers.

Moreover, markets within Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the delivery drone market due to the increasing investments by companies and favorable government initiatives promoting the adoption of delivery drones.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Delivery Drones Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 119

Figures – 77

Delivery Drones Market Report Suggests:

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. has launched a new drone delivery platform, 'L-series' by its company TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems), designed to meet the increasing demand for deliveries using drones from the industry. The L-Series can carry significantly higher payloads and is designed to work across low, medium, and high altitudes.

In terms of application, the E-commerce type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to rising online purchase.

In terms of type, the hardware component segment dominates due to the increasing demand

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Delivery Drones Market Segmentation:

The global Delivery Drones market report is segmented based on Component, application, and region.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Retail

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Healthcare

Postal/Parcel Delivery

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA.

Delivery Drones Market Major Company Profiles:

Amazon.com, Inc. (through its subsidiary Amazon Prime Air)

Alphabet Inc. (through its subsidiary Wing)

UPS Flight Forward, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

DHL Express (through its subsidiary Wingcopter)

JD.com, Inc.

Zipline International, Inc.

Flytrex Aviation Ltd.

Matternet, Inc.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey Holdings, Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc.

EHANG Holdings Limited

Volansi, Inc.

Skydio, Inc.

Aerial Future, LLC (doing business as Fli Drone)

DroneUp, LLC

Antwork Technology Co., Ltd.

Wingtra AG

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

