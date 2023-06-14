The Global Stevia Market is forecasted to grow by USD 245 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stevia Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02448193/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for natural sweeteners, frequent stevia-based product launches, and rising M and A among players.



The stevia market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Beverage sector

• Food sector

• Pharmaceuticals and other



By Type

• Powder extract

• Liquid extract



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the stevia market growth during the next few years. Also, changing consumer preferences and increasing online penetration will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the stevia market covers the following areas:

• Stevia market sizing

• Stevia market forecast

• Stevia market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stevia market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Daepyung Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., HOWTIAN, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Ingredion Inc., MANUS BIO, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., S and W Seed Co., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., SweeGen Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Real Stevia Co. AB, Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Wisdom Natural Brands, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.. Also, the stevia market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

