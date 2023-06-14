Enamel Republic Family Dentistry Unveils Top-Class Emergency Services

Kitchener, ON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enamel Republic Family Dentistry, with its top-notch services, is now the go-to emergency dentist in Kitchener, offering individuals and families relief in urgent situations.

From regular tooth repair to prosthetic dentistry, dental services are crucial for people’s well-being and confidence. For more than 40 years now, Enamel Republic Family Dentistry, formerly Danube Dental Clinic, has been offering top-notch dental services for the people of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Breslau, and other surrounding communities. And by providing emergency dental Kitchener services, the clinic ensures they can get help and the best care at the earliest.



Enamel Republic Family Dentistry

The dental practice is helmed by Dr. Kyle Hornby, a passionate healthcare expert, who has years of experience in the field. He strongly believes in using intra-oral images to enhance transparency in the diagnostic process. His team of friendly and experienced professionals is equally dedicated to ensuring that people of the region get access to top-quality dental services. That’s how it won the Waterloo Chronicle Readers’ Choice 2022 Platinum Winner and several other accolades.

But the true testament to the quality of dental care Enamel Republic Family Dentistry provides can be seen in the glowing reviews it has received. This emergency dentist in Kitchener is committed to providing quality care and addressing patients’ urgent needs. Those dealing with any dental emergency can simply reach out to them for quick resolutions and treatments for the issues they are experiencing.

Enamel Republic Family Dentistry has always believed in maintaining complete transparency with its patients. That is why it offers them valuable information, including tips on how to manage dental emergencies. Moreover, it also provides initial consultation at the onset. By taking the time to understand their specific needs and unique dental care goals, the team of down-to-earth and committed professionals ensures that patients have access to the best treatment plans.

It is also interesting to note that Enamel Republic Family Dentistry is a full-service practice for individuals and families in the area. Built around a function-first approach, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including routine dentistry and tooth repair, oral surgery and tooth removal, prosthetic dentistry and tooth replacement, several protective and preventive services, teeth whitening, and emergency dental Kitchener solutions.

Regardless of the service people choose, they are guaranteed the best dental care in a relaxing environment where they will instantly feel comfortable.

To learn more about its top-notch services, including its emergency services, one can visit https://kitcheneremergencydentist.com/.

About Enamel Republic Family Dentistry

With its function-first approach and excellent dental care for individuals and families, the practice has become the go-to name for the people of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Breslau, and other surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Enamel Republic Family Dentistry

Address: 77 Water Street North, Kitchener, ON N2H 5A6

Phone: (519) 576-8160

URL: https://kitcheneremergencydentist.com/







