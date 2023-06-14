The Global DRAM Market is forecasted to grow by USD 163.03 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.92% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DRAM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787850/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of smart cities, increase in miniaturization, and faster product replacement cycle.



The dram market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Computers

• Mobile devices

• Consumer electronics

• Networking devices



By Technology

• DDR2

• DDR3

• DDR4

• DDR5



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand from automotive segment as one of the prime reasons driving the dram market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of in-memory computing and rising emergence of 5g technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dram market covers the following areas:

• Dram market sizing

• Dram market forecast

• Dram market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dram market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Alliance Memory Inc., Apacer Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GSI Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Transcend Information Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp.. Also, the dram market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

