Vacation investment firm launches expansion of global services for properties around the world

Miami, Florida, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host & Keep, a vacation investment rental firm in Miami, Florida, is expanding their services with the launch of a desktop management program.

The program will allow clients who are renting out vacation homes through Host & Keep to have their properties managed by the firm. The properties can be anywhere in the world, and all the firm requires is to have a maintenance and cleaning company set up with them in order to manage the property. The firm will manage everything else from management, revenues, listings and concierge services, to maximize rental returns for property owners.

All the management services are conducted remotely from the firm’s Miami headquarters. The maintenance and cleaning companies that are working at a vacation rental location use an app to communicate with the firm. Through the app, the companies upload pictures of their work and fill out detailed forms documenting all the work they have completed and are scheduled to work on. These desktop services allow property owners to provide an elevated experience, consistent quality control, and reduce the workload for owners, while increasing profitability.

The desktop management program has allowed the firm to increase their management services to clients around the world who are seeking an easy way to rent out their vacation properties. The clients are able to focus on other things in their life that may be of greater importance or enjoy time that can be spent on leisure activities.

Caroline Ramos, Founder and CEO of Host & Keep, says it has always been her vision to expand the company to take on global clients and bring a higher quality of service to people renting vacation properties around the world. She also says she wants to elevate the experience for people staying in rented vacation homes.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to implement since the first day we formed the firm,” says Ramos. “It’s been my vision, but it is also something that has become a necessity because there are so many vacation rental homes and Airbnbs that it can be hard to find one that you know will have suitable standards for a vacation experience. With the desktop management program we have been able to guarantee that we will provide guests with a high quality experience, while making the process worry free for owners.”

The program will help provide a standard to the vacation rental property industry as a whole. Ramos says she is excited to improve the guest experience and offer their high quality of service to more clients around the world.

Media Contact:

Name: Caroline Ramos

Email: hello@hostandkeep.com