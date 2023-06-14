New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Evacuation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466619/?utm_source=GNW

, Zodiac Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, NPP Zvezda, Astronics Corporation, Safran SA, Tulmar Safety Systems, Rockwell Automation, JAMCO Corporation, and Mustang Survival Corp.



The global aircraft evacuation market is expected to grow from $1.48 billion in 2022 to $1.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft evacuation market is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The aircraft evacuation market consists of sales of air ambulances and portable medical isolation units.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft evacuation refers to a sudden exit from an airplane on land, in the water, or mid-flight.Regular evacuation protocols and specific evacuation equipment are in place.



This is usually done due to a fire hazard. It saves lives because having a clear evacuation strategy ensures that individuals are better prepared in the event of an explosion or other disaster.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft evacuation market in 2022. The regions covered in the aircraft evacuation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main aircraft evacuation equipment types are life vest, evacuation slide and raft, ejection seat, and emergency floatation.LifeVest refers to a type of wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD) that is used by individuals who are at risk of cardiac arrest.



The various fits are line fit, and retrofit and aircraft types are narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, business jet, regional transport aircraft, fighter jet, and helicopter.



The increasing air passenger traffic is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft evacuation market going forward.Air passenger traffic is referred to a person or business involved primarily in the transportation of people by aircraft in interstate commerce.



Air passengers’ traffic assist in the aircraft evacuation market because evacuation devices and processes save passengers’ lives while flying. For instance, in March 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based association that supports airline activity and helps formulate industry policy and standards, there will be 4.0 billion air passengers worldwide in 2024 (including multi-sector connecting flights as one passenger), reaching pre-COVID-19 levels (103% of the amount for 2019). The total number of travelers in 2021 was 47% higher, and in 2022, 83% higher. Therefore, the increasing air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aircraft evacuation market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft evacuation market.Major companies operating in the aircraft evacuation market are developing product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Mallaghan Engineering, Ltd., a UK-based company that produces airport ground support equipment, launched a new 6x6 fire rescue stair for airport ground support. The new stair provides a large platform for safe working conditions, high driving stability, and several additional possibilities. The Mallaghan Fire Rescue Stair was created for quick emergency aircraft passenger evacuation.



Strategic partnerships are the key trends gaining popularity in the aircraft evacuation market.Major companies operating in aircraft evacuation are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their market.



For instance, in August 2020, Hatzolah Air, a US-based air ambulance service company, partnered with Urban Aeronautics, an Israeli-based aeronautics company.This partnership will result in the development of a tiny medical aircraft capable of navigating and landing in congested urban areas and it will assist in the development, production, and marketing of Urban Aeronautics’ CityHawk airplane for EMS applications.



Similarly, In June 2022, Air Partner, a UK-based company and international aviation services group, partnered with Kenyon International Emergency Services, a US-based disaster management company with a full spectrum of emergency response services. Through this partnership, they will create and deliver thorough, individualized air evacuation plans that are suited to caring for people when a disaster occurs.



The countries covered in the aircraft evacuation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft evacuation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft evacuation market statistics, including aircraft evacuation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aircraft evacuation market share, detailed aircraft evacuation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft evacuation industry. This aircraft evacuation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________