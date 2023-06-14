New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft De-Icing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466618/?utm_source=GNW

The global aircraft de-icing market is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2022 to $1.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft de-icing market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The aircraft de-icing market consists of sales of de-icing and anti-icing fluids such as ADF (aircraft de-icing fluid), ADAF (aircraft deicer and anti-icer fluid) or AAF (aircraft anti-icing fluid), refractometer, and pneumatic de-icing boots.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of entirely removing frost, snow, ice, or slush from the surface of an aircraft. It is used to clean the build-up of ice on aircrafts that can interfere with the aerodynamic properties of the plain and can be very dangerous during take-off and landing.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft de-icing market in 2022. The regions covered in the aircraft de-icing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main equipment of aircraft de-icing includes de-icing trucks, sweepers, and others.De-icing trucks are highly specialized vehicles fitted with huge tanks containing de-icing solutions such as glycol.



Type I, type II, type III, and type IV fluids are used for de-icing purposes by commercial, military, and other users.



Increasing demand for air travel is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft de-icing market going forward.Air travel refers to the movement of passengers by flight to reach desired destination.



Aircraft de-icing ensures passenger and crew safety during travel by removing ice and snow on the aircraft.For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, ice on the wings of an aircraft can reduce the wing lift by 30% and increase the drag by 40% creating a negative impact.



Furthermore, in 2022, the number of air passengers increased by 47% compared to 2021. Therefore, increasing demand for air travel is driving the growth of the aircraft de-icing market.



Technology advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft de-icing market.Major companies operating in the aircraft de-icing market are developing advanced products using new methods and techniques to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Invercon Inc., a US-based engineering, research, and consulting service provider and NEI Corporation, a US-based aircraft de-icing agents manufacturer reported that their newly developed de-icing system was tested successfully at the NASA Glenn Research Center’s Icing Research Tunnel. The Invercon-NEI team met the objective of demonstrating a low power anti-ice system in conjunction with NEI’s NANOMYTE SuperAi anti-ice coating that prevents ice accretion on the leading edge of an airfoil.



In August 2022.Agility Logistics, a Kuwait-based supply chain service company acquired John Menzies Plc for a deal of GBP 763 million ($900 million) and will combine the business with its National Aviation Services (NAS) business.



The combined company operates as Menzies Aviation will offer its customers world-class service and industry best safety practices while Agility will offer resources for innovative solutions and develop technology for their combined success. Menzies Aviation (formerly John Menzies Plc) is a UK-based aviation company operating in the aircraft de-icing market.



The countries covered in the aircraft de-icing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



