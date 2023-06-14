Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 25 shares in Nilfisk by Hans Flemming Jensen, EVP, Nilfisk Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on June 9, 2023 at a total price of 3,150 DKK.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Hans Flemming Jensen

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: EVP, Nilfisk Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code:

Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume DKK 126 per share 25 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 25

- Aggregated price DKK 3,150

e) Date of the transaction: June 9, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment