Aerospace Helmet Mounted Display Global Market Report 2023

The global aerospace helmet mounted display market is expected to grow from $2.40 billion in 2022 to $2.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace helmet mounted display market is expected to reach $4.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3%.



The aerospace helmet mounted display market consists of sales of synthetic vision systems and forward-looking infrared equipment, eyeglasses, and display optics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aerospace helmet-mounted display refers to a helmet that aids a see-through display that is projected directly into the inside of a pilot’s helmet visor. It enables aircraft to eliminate the need for pilots to look around the cockpit for critical information, allowing them to focus on safety and mission effectiveness.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace helmet mounted display market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace helmet mounted display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of aerospace helmet mounted display are processor and memory, controller, sensor, display, lens, and others.The processor and memory refer to the integration of a processor and random-access memory on a single chip.



The technologies involved are augmented reality and virtual reality which are used for military and non-military applications by astronauts, aircraft personnel, and other end-users.



Increasing military expenditure is expected to boost the growth of the aerospace helmet-mounted display market going forward.Military expenditure refers to the amount of money allotted to sustaining an armed force or other types of defense, and is included in a country’s defense budget.



The aerospace helmet-mounted display is utilized for visor-projected night vision in the military, and it is fully integrated to provide pilots with unprecedented capability in the fighter cockpit. For instance, in April 2022, according to the World Bank, a US-based international financial institution that provides loans and grants, total global military spending climbed to $2.08 trillion in 2021, up from $1.95 trillion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing military expenditure is driving the growth of the aerospace helmet-mounted display market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace helmet-mounted display market.Major companies operating in the aerospace helmet-mounted display market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israel-based international aerospace and defense electronics company, launched the X-Sight New Helmet Mounted Display for military helicopters. The unique features of the X-Sight New Helmet Mounted Display involve its being designed with fifth-generation aircraft technology, which enables helicopter pilots to see through the aircraft’s body and provides them with a real-time, clear, and wide field of view, day and night, in poor weather and visibility conditions. The X-Sight New Helmet Mounted Display was created using an open architecture and in full conformity with US military requirements for both hardware and software, providing additional flexibility to both users and partners.



Investments in aircraft safety are expected to propel the growth of the aerospace helmet-mounted display market going forward.Aviation safety refers to the measures taken to ensure airplanes are free of hazards that could cause harm or loss.



Aerospace helmet-mounted display allows its users a significant amount of situational awareness by overlaying real-time, crucial flight and mission information onto their field of vision speeding up workflows and boosting safety in aircraft.Hence, an investment in aircraft safety will increase the demand for the aerospace helmet-mounted displays.



For instance, in March 2023, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a US-based private university focused on aviation and aerospace programs, received a $5.1 million donation from Boeing, a US-based aircraft industry company, to incorporate the Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety. It will focus on research such as data analytics, safety management systems, risk management, runway safety, and others to mitigate safety risks in aviation and aerospace. Therefore, the investments in aircraft safety will drive the growth of the aerospace helmet-mounted display market.



The countries covered in the aerospace helmet mounted display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



