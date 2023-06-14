FULC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fulcrum between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

