Cell & Tissue Preservation Market Set to Surpass USD 10.04 Bn by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell & tissue preservation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2031 to reach USD 10.04 Bn by 2031.



Rapid advancements in organ preservation modalities is significantly improving transplant outcomes, which is likely to propel the usage of cell & tissue preservation methods in organ transplantations. Rise in research into novel approaches to cryopreservation, such as usage of antifreeze proteins, is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to companies in the cell & tissue preservation industry.

Surge in demand for advanced methods for preservation of somatic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells is expected to accelerate the market development. Introduction of novel cryoprotective agents and adoption of state-of-the-art biopreservation technology, such as usage of nanotechnology, are accelerating the market growth. For instance, introduction of novel droplet-based vitrification to improve cryoprotectant loading method has broadened the market outlook. Rise in R&D activities to enhance safety and efficacy of protectants used in the cryopreservation is expected to pave the way to promising opportunities for companies in the cell & tissue preservation market.

A number of preclinical and clinical studies on cryogenic preservation of heart valves is likely to create significant business opportunities to companies in the market. Apart from clinical applications, cryopreserved tissues are extensively utilized in cardiology and neuroscience research. Ongoing studies in several other types of preserved cells & tissues are expected to augment the market growth. An instance is pressing need for advanced cell preservation methods for corneal epithelial cell sheets. Rise in usage of cryopreserved cells & tissues in therapeutic applications is expected to bolster the market growth in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the cell & tissue preservation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, BD, Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., BioLifeSciences Inc., AMSBIO, Princeton Cryotech, LGC SeraCare, Corning Incorporated, CellGenix GmbH, and FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Utilization of Cryopreservation Systems in Cell & Tissue Preservation



Recent cell & tissue preservation market trends indicate rapid improvements in cryopreservation protocols for mammalian cells and tissues, which presents lucrative opportunities for companies. Significant research into finding alternatives to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is projected to offer rapid growth opportunities for companies in the market. DMSO is used in a variety of cell preservation methods, such as mesenchymal stem cell preservation. However, DMSO has certain significant limitations due to its toxicity. Companies have thus strengthened their focus on dimethyl sulfoxide-free cryopreservation solutions. In this regard, introduction of biomimetic materials is likely to boost the market outlook in the near future. Furthermore, recent improvements in cryopreservation media are expected to fuel the cell & tissue preservation market.

Rise in Adoption in Organ Transplantations: Emerging applications of regenerative medicine in organ transplantation are expected to bolster the market size in the next few years. Steady advancements in hypothermic machine perfusion method for many end‐stage organ diseases is anticipated to fuel the therapeutics segment. Rise in usage of oxygenated cell therapies is expected to bolster the segment as oxygen is widely accepted in the preservation of transplant organs. Surge in research in life-saving procedures, such as liver and lung transplantations, is expected to augment the market size.



Key Drivers

Continuous advancements in the areas of regenerative medicine, gene therapy, and organ transplantation is likely to bolster the demand for cryopreservation technology. The application areas are expected to drive the cell & tissue preservation market.



Rise in incidence of organ failure and metabolic disorders is spurring the demand for human tissues and organs for transplantation. This is expected to bolster the market development. Recent advances in ice-free cryopreservation techniques have broadened the market outlook over the past few years.



Cell & Tissue Preservation Market Segmentation

Type

Cells Mammalian Cells Others (Microorganisms and Plant Cells)

Tissues Blood Bone Soft Tissues Skin Others





Product

Software

Equipment Freezers Refrigerators Storage Systems Others

Bio Preservation Media

Pre-formulated Media

End-user

Biobanks

Hospitals

Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



