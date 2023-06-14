Strong Growth Projected for Biologics CDMO Market with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2032, Fueled by Technological Advancements in Bioprocessing - BY PMI

Covina, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Biologics CDMO? How big is the Biologics CDMO Market?

Report Overview:

Biologics are group of medicines which includes, immune modulators, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, growth factors and product derived from plasma & blood. Cytokines, fusion proteins, hormones, insulin, cell & gene therapies, interferon, and blood products are some examples of Biologics.

Emerging pharmaceutical industries across globe has become a key factor in market growth. Growing geriatric population and use of large molecules such as biologics, cell & gene therapies and biosimilars has further driven the demand for market growth over the forecast period. Growing acquisitions and strategic partnerships of major players is expected to drive the demand for Biologics CDMO market growth in future.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5110

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Prophecy Market Insights research methodology

Biologics CDMO Market - Growth Factors:

The biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for biologics, cost and time efficiency, regulatory expertise, advancements in biotechnology, focus on core competencies, and the rising number of biologics pipelines. These factors are driving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to outsource their biologics development and manufacturing processes to specialized CDMOs, enabling them to access expertise, reduce costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate the commercialization of their biologic products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 44.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2022-2032 Key Market Players Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., Samsung Biologics, Eurofins Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc., Wuxi Biologics, LabCorp Drug Development, Cambrex Corporation, AGC Biologics and others. Key Segment By Type, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The Biologics CDMO Market is segmented as follows:

By Type –

Mammalian

Non-Mammalian

By Product Type –

Biologics and Biosimilars

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the Biologics CDMO Market include -

Catalent Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Eurofins Scientific

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

LabCorp Drug Development

Cambrex Corporation

AGC Biologics

Lonza Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Market Size and Growth: Primary research helps determine the current market size and growth rate of the biologics CDMO industry. Through surveys, interviews, and data collection, researchers gather information on market trends, revenue figures, and projections, providing insights into the market's scale and potential growth.

Primary research helps determine the current market size and growth rate of the biologics CDMO industry. Through surveys, interviews, and data collection, researchers gather information on market trends, revenue figures, and projections, providing insights into the market's scale and potential growth. Customer Needs and Preferences: Primary research allows for direct interaction with customers, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsourcing their biologics development and manufacturing. Through interviews and surveys, researchers gather insights into customer needs, preferences, and expectations regarding CDMO services. This information helps CDMOs tailor their offerings to meet customer requirements effectively.

Primary research allows for direct interaction with customers, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsourcing their biologics development and manufacturing. Through interviews and surveys, researchers gather insights into customer needs, preferences, and expectations regarding CDMO services. This information helps CDMOs tailor their offerings to meet customer requirements effectively. Competitive Landscape: Primary research offers insights into the competitive landscape of the biologics CDMO market. Researchers gather information on key market players, their capabilities, services, pricing strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge enables CDMOs to assess their strengths and weaknesses relative to competitors and develop effective strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Primary research offers insights into the competitive landscape of the biologics CDMO market. Researchers gather information on key market players, their capabilities, services, pricing strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge enables CDMOs to assess their strengths and weaknesses relative to competitors and develop effective strategies to gain a competitive edge. Technological Advancements: Primary research helps identify and understand the latest technological advancements in biologics manufacturing. Researchers engage with industry experts, scientists, and engineers to explore emerging technologies, process improvements, and automation trends. This insight enables CDMOs to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and adopt state-of-the-art solutions to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Primary research helps identify and understand the latest technological advancements in biologics manufacturing. Researchers engage with industry experts, scientists, and engineers to explore emerging technologies, process improvements, and automation trends. This insight enables CDMOs to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and adopt state-of-the-art solutions to enhance their manufacturing capabilities. Regulatory Compliance: Primary research provides insights into the evolving regulatory landscape governing the biologics CDMO market. Researchers interact with regulatory authorities, industry associations, and compliance experts to understand changing regulations, guidelines, and quality standards. This knowledge helps CDMOs ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and maintain high-quality standards in their operations.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current market size of the biologics CDMO industry, and what is its projected growth rate over the forecast period? What are the key factors driving the growth of the biologics CDMO market? What are the major services offered by biologics CDMOs, and how do they cater to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies? Who are the leading players in the biologics CDMO market, and what are their market strategies and competitive advantages? What are the key technological advancements and innovations in biologics manufacturing that impact the CDMO market? How does the regulatory landscape affect the biologics CDMO industry, and how do CDMOs ensure compliance with regulatory requirements? What are the market challenges and opportunities for biologics CDMOs, such as capacity constraints, supply chain complexities, and emerging market trends?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2032

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Biologics drugs are used in treating various types of diseases and are often used in treating Psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases has boost the demand for market growth. Experienced CDMO has necessary equipment and space to increase production of product and also has ability to downsize when required which helps in bringing the product earlier in market which in turn, is likely to propel Biologics CDMO market growth.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation announced an agreement to acquire a cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., for USD 100 million to expand its Advanced Therapies CDMO Business. Fujifilm Diosynyth Biotechnologies will operate this new site.

In June 2022, Korean firms including non-biopharma’s and conglomerates entered into biologics manufacturing by cross-border acquisitions with success of SK and Samsung in Biologics.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5110

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market , By Service Area (Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and Others), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders), By Phase (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

, By Service Area (Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and Others), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders), By Phase (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032 Subcutaneous Biologics Market , By Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems (Prefilled Syringe, Wearable Injectors, Auto-Injectors, and Drug Reconstitution Delivery Systems), By Application (Crohn’s Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Psoriasis) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2030

, By Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems (Prefilled Syringe, Wearable Injectors, Auto-Injectors, and Drug Reconstitution Delivery Systems), By Application (Crohn’s Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Psoriasis) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2030 Wound Care Biologics Market , By Product Type (Biologic Skin Substitutes, Enzyme Based Formulations, and Growth factors), By Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, and Pressure Ulcers) and Acute Wounds ( Surgical Wounds and Burns)), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Blog: prophecyjournals.com/