Disposable Cutlery Global Market Report 2023

The global disposable cutlery market is expected to grow from $5.50 billion in 2022 to $6.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The disposable cutlery market is expected to reach $7.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.40%.



The disposable cutlery market consists of sales of PLA utensils, disposable bamboo utensils, and eco-friendly disposable utensils.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Disposable cutlery refers to the use and throw utensils that are disposed of after initial use. These are used for eating or drinking purposes and are specifically helpful for food in hospitals to maintain hygiene.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the disposable cutlery market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of disposable cutlery are spoons, forks, knife.A spoon is an object used for eating, serving, and cooking food that consists of a small, shallow bowl-shaped receptacle held by a handle.



The various materials include plastic and wood. These are distributed through various sales channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, discount stores, and e-retail and are used by various end users such as food service outlets, institutional food services, and online food ordering.



The rise in penetration of fast food restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the disposable cutlery market going forward.Fast food restaurants are places where patrons can order, pay for, and pick up hot or cold food and drinks from a counter service, whether or not they’ll be consumed there or elsewhere.



Disposable cutlery is useful in fast food restaurants as they are super hygienic, water-saving, and economic-friendly. For instance, in March 2023, according to EatPallet, a US-based giant restaurant chain, there are 197,163 fast food restaurants in the US in 2022, an increase of 0.6% per year on average over the five years. Therefore, the rise in penetration of fast food restaurants is driving the disposable cutlery market.



Innovation in sustainable cutlery is a key trend gaining popularity in the disposable cutlery market going forward.Major companies operating in the disposable cutlery market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Ecotensil, a US-based developer of sustainable paperboard-based food utensils, launched its plastic-free single-use cutlery for food packaging in Europe. With this, Small plastic spoons and sporks that are typically found in pot lids, trays and other grab-and-go packaging have been replaced with a variety of foldable multi-functional paper utensils to save waste.



Increasing demand from end users, such as online food ordering, is expected to propel the growth of the disposable cutlery market going forward.Online food ordering refers to food delivery to customers that are ordered through online apps.



Disposable cutlery is useful in online food ordering as they are easy to carry, single-use, and hygienic.For instance, in February 2023, according to Square, US-based payment products and point-of-sale systems company, the US, online food delivery revenue was $26 billion with 111 million users in 2020 and is expected to further grow to $43 billion by 2025.



Therefore, increasing demand from end users, such as online food ordering, is driving the disposable cutlery market.



The countries covered in the disposable cutlery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The disposable cutlery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disposable cutlery market statistics, including disposable cutlery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a disposable cutlery market share, detailed disposable cutlery market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disposable cutlery industry. This disposable cutlery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

