Biological Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global biological seed treatment market is expected to grow from $3.27 billion in 2022 to $3.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The biological seed treatment market is expected to reach $5.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The biological seed treatment market consists of sales of seed disinfestation products and bio-stimulants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Biological seed treatment includes substances such as active ingredients, microbes, or plant extracts that are applied to the seed in powder or liquid form. Biological seed treatments are used for treating seeds while reducing the grower’s exposure to chemicals and reducing the impact of the chemical on the environment.



North America was the largest region in the biological seed treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the biological seed treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main crop types in biological seed treatment are corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, sunflower, vegetable crops, and others.Corn can be defined as a plant that produces yellow seeds known as kernels.



The types of biological seed treatment are microbials, botanical, and others. The various functions are seed enhancements, and seed protection formulated by liquid formulation and dry formulation.



Surging demand for chemical-free crops will propel the growth of the biological seed treatment market going forward.Chemical-free crops can be defined as crops that are grown and produced without using any chemicals.



Biological seed treatments are used over chemical treatments to reduce exposure to agrochemicals and to reduce the impact of the chemical on the environment. For instance, according to an article published by Outlook, an India-based magazine, in March 2023, India produced around 3.48 million metric tons of certified organic products like oil seeds, cereals, millets, cotton, and pulses. For another instance, a report published by Organic Food Produce, a US-based platform that is focused on informing and educating about organic fresh produce, sales of organic products grew by 3% in 2022 approximately $9.4 billion. Therefore, the surging demand for chemical-free crops is driving the growth of the biological seed treatment market.



Technological advancements are the key trends in the biological seed treatment market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on introducing new and advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Syngenta AG, a Swiss-based agriculture science and technology company launched their new seed treatment, the VICTRATO® which uses novel technology such as the TYMIRIUM® technology which provides high performance and provides long-lasting protection against all plant parasitic nematodes and key fungal diseases for various types of crops.



In November 2022, Corteva Inc., a US-based agriculture chemical company acquired Stoller Group for $1.2 billion approximately. The acquisition provides Corteva with Stoller’s technical excellence and various integrated agricultural solutions. Stoller Group is a US-based bio-stimulant and plant health company.



The countries covered in the biological seed treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



