Rackspace Technology to Attend Texas Digital Government Summit 2023

SAN ANTONIO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its participation in the Texas Digital Government Summit 2023, held on June 29 in Austin, Texas.



The Texas Digital Government Summit is an annual event that brings together technology leaders from state and local government agencies and industry experts to share best practices, explore emerging trends, and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the public sector in today's digital age.

As a trusted partner to many government agencies, Rackspace Technology is committed to helping organizations in Texas and beyond navigate the complexities of modern technology and deliver innovative solutions that improve citizen services and drive operational efficiency.

"Our team is excited to participate in the Texas Digital Government Summit and engage with our public sector peers on the latest trends and innovations in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation," said Rick Rosenburg, Vice President of Rackspace Technology-Government Solutions. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and insights to help government agencies leverage technology to achieve their mission-critical objectives."

At the event, Rackspace Technology will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of managed cloud services, including multi-cloud management, security and compliance, application modernization, and data analytics. The company's team of experts will also be available to discuss how Rackspace Technology can help government agencies achieve their goals through customized solutions and best-in-class support.

Click here for more information and to register for the Texas Digital Government Summit 2023.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com