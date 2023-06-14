New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aromatherapy Diffusers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466601/?utm_source=GNW

The global aromatherapy diffusers market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2022 to $1.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aromatherapy diffusers market is expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.32%.



The aromatherapy diffusers market consists of sales of candle diffusers, car diffusers and read diffusers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aromatherapy diffusers are devices that disperse essential oils into the air for therapeutic purposes. Aromatherapy diffusers are commonly used to improve mood, promote relaxation, relieve stress, and alleviate certain health conditions such as headaches, congestion, and insomnia.



North America was the largest region in the aromatherapy diffusers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of aromatherapy diffusers include ultrasonic aromatherapy diffusers aromatherapy nebulizers, evaporative aromatherapy diffusers and aromatherapy heat diffusers.The ultrasonic diffuser uses a plate that vibrates at ultrasonic frequencies, creating tiny particles of the oils that are then released into the air.



They are distributed through various channels such as retailers, hypermarkets or supermarkets, e-commerce and other distribution channels for applications in residential, commercial, spa, or salon.



The surging demand for essential oils is expected to propel the growth of the aromatherapy diffusers market going forward.Essential oils, which are extracted from different parts of plants like leaves, flowers, roots, and fruits, are highly concentrated plant extracts.



Aromatherapy involves the use of essential oils by diffusing them into the air to promote mental clarity and relaxation.Diffusers are devices that release essential oils into the air, making it easy for inhalation and absorption of their therapeutic properties.



For instance, in April 2023, according to Trading Economics, a US-based IT consulting company, United States imports of essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, and toiletries were $19.45 billion during 2022, as per the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Therefore, the surging demand for essential oils is driving the growth of the aromatherapy diffuser market.



Incorporating technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aromatherapy diff market.To maintain their position in the market, companies are adopting new technologies.



In December 2020, AERON Lifestyle Technology, US-based air care, and lifestyle products manufacturing company introduced the Belle Aroma FlashScent USB Aromatherapy Diffuser.This compact and innovative product can work seamlessly with any USB and features a filigree-style venting pattern that allows for maximum diffusion from a fragrance device of its size.



The device head can be rotated to adjust to both horizontal and vertical USB positions, and it has high and low fragrance intensity settings.The diffuser automatically shuts off after 4 hours to prevent waste if left unattended.



Customers can try it out immediately as the product comes with a 2.5-ml bottle of either lavender or peppermint essential oil and three replacement pads.



In April 2022, Phoenix Flavors and Fragrances, a US-based chemical manufacturing company acquired Innovative Fragrances Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to The Company’s goal of becoming a leading provider of high-performance flavors and fragrances, with a team of experienced perfumers and regulatory experts to cater to the unique requirements and demands of their customers, is being realized through the acquisition of IFI. IFI is a company located in Atlanta that specializes in developing and compounding fragrance compounds for various end markets, such as home fragrance, personal care, candles, and other air fresheners.



The countries covered in the aromatherapy diffusers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aromatherapy diffusers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aromatherapy diffusers optical components market statistics, including aromatherapy diffusers optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aromatherapy diffusers optical components market share, detailed aromatherapy diffusers optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aromatherapy diffusers optical components industry. This aromatherapy diffusers optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

