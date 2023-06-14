GUIDENT Secures New Patent with Advanced Methods for Remote Monitoring of Vehicles

BOCA RATON, FL , June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident, a leading autonomous vehicle teleoperation company with HQ's in Boca Raton, Florida, is pleased to announce that it has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to the patent application “Systems and Methods for Remote Monitoring of a Vehicle, Robot, or Drone.”

Guident's patent award reinforces its DNA of innovation, it also significantly expands its patent portfolio in the secure and safe operation of autonomous vehicles with the human-in-the-loop concept.

This new patent teaches the architecture and methods for near real-time, intelligent monitoring and controlling autonomous vehicles (AVs) and delivery devices fleets. The teleoperation architecture includes a novel in-vehicle intelligent monitoring and controlling device that predicts, detects, and reports incidents to a Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) and provides real-time assistance services to passengers. A human-in-the-loop supervises the AI applications in this novel architecture, enhancing the safety of autonomous vehicles, robots, and drones.

"We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable addition to our intellectual property portfolio. This patent not only represents our commitment to passenger safety and assistance services but also signifies a significant leap forward in efficient autonomous vehicle fleet operations," stated Dr. Gabriel Castaneda, Guident's Vice President for AI and Research.

About GUIDENT

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit www.guident.com .