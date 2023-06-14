New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Couplers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466597/?utm_source=GNW

KG., Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Smiths Group Plc and Conesys.



The global aerospace couplers market is expected to grow from $4.08 billion in 2022 to $4.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace couplers market is expected to reach $5.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.81%.



The aerospace couplers consist of torque-limiting couplings, flexible shaft couplings, close-coupled couplings, solid shaft rigid couplings, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aerospace couplers are connections that link two or more lengths of tubing or pipe.They are commonly used in aerospace and defense applications, to transfer power from the engine to various gearboxes on aircrafts and to offer a secure connection and aid in the prevention of leaks.



Couplers help in maintaining mechanical connection between onboard systems for safe connection at the time of aircraft refueling.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace couplers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aerospace couplers are emergency breakaway coupler, pressure coupler and hydrant coupler.Emergency breakaway couplers re generally used to increase safety for the user and reduce environmental impact in the event of a breakaway.



Aerospace couplers are used in applications including commercial and military applications.



The increase in the air passengers’ count is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace couplers market going forward.Air passengers comprises of both domestic and international air carriers, moving people from one place to another.



Aerospace couplers are used in aviation industry, and plays a key role in the aircraft manufacturing.These are ideal in compressors, dynamometer test stands, fans, fly wheels, gas turbines, gear box, generators, mixers, outfeed rollers, pumps, and others.



The growing air passenger traffic generates demand for new aircrafts thus contributing to higher demand for aerospace couplers.For instance, in 2022, US airlines transported 194 million more passengers than in 2021, an increase of 30% year on year.



During January to December of 2022, US airlines handled 853 million passengers, up from 658 million in 2021 and 388 million in 2020, as per United States Department of Transportation. Therefore, the increase in air passenger’s count is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace couplers market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace couplers market.Companies operating in the aerospace couplers market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, CCX Technologies, a Canadian-based aviation products manufacturer, launched a new GPS Antenna Coupler.The improved GPS Antenna Coupler provides greater signal separation from satellites and interference with other neighbouring aircraft’s GPS radios.



The GPS Antenna Coupler is easy to use and comes with CCX’s full testing kit, which also includes the T-RX GPS Signal Generator and T-RX tester.



In September 2022, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, a Japan-based manufacturer of power transmission and motion control products, acquired ATR Sales, Inc. (ATR) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission plans to expand its coupling and power transmission business portfolio. ATR, a US-based company, manufactures ATRA-FLEX®-quality flexible couplings worldwide.



The countries covered in the aerospace couplers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



