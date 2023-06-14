New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vanilla Extract Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466595/?utm_source=GNW

The global vanilla extract market is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2022 to $4.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The vanilla extract market is expected to reach $5.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The vanilla extract market consists of sales of Bourbon, Tahitian, single fold, double fold, and triple fold vanilla extracts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Vanilla extract is a liquid flavor made from a vanilla bean that is cultivated within a pod of an orchid plant. It is obtained from a vanilla bean by immersing it in a combination of water and alcohol, which is then aged for many months to create the extract.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vanilla extract market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in vanilla extract report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of vanilla extract are liquid and powder.Vanilla in liquid form is a popular flavoring ingredient.



Vanilla is a flavoring agent used in the production of syrups for pharmaceuticals.It is also employed in fragrances as a scent.



It is extracted from Madagascar vanilla, Mexican vanilla, Indonesian vanilla, and other sources, which are organic and synthetic in nature and are used for various applications including food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, dairy products, bakery products, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.



The rise in ice cream consumption is expected to propel the growth of the vanilla extract market in the coming future.Ice cream is a frozen dairy item that is created by properly blending and preparing cream and other milk-based products with sugar, flavoring, without or with colors and stabilizers, and air during the process of freezing.



The increased consumption of ice cream boosts the vanilla extract market as it is utilized in ice cream production to offer a natural aroma and flavor.For instance, in July 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based primary agency of the United States Federal Statistical System in charge of producing statistics about the US population and economy, the average American consumes around 4 gallons, or about 20 pounds, of ice cream annually.



Similarly, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, a US-based membership organization that participates, signifies, and offers management and professional development possibilities to all sectors of the expanding dairy sector, in 2021, more over 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream have been manufactured by American manufacturers. Therefore, the rise in ice cream consumption is driving the vanilla extract market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the vanilla extract market.Major companies operating in the vanilla extract market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021, Blue Pacific Flavors Inc., a US-based company that manufactures organic and natural fruit flavors, compound flavor inventions, and components, launched Kilimanjaro Vanilla. Kilimanjaro Vanilla is an authentic and sustainable vanilla extract. The outstanding quality of Kilimanjaro Vanilla is attained with a genuine farm-to-flavor methodology. Only the most carefully chosen vanilla cultivars, hand-pollinated vanilla flowers, and unwavering patience during vanilla bean harvesting and curing can produce the richness of sweet and creamy floral resins layered upon exotic woods and traces of terroir. The excellent vanilla taste produced by this manual, traditional process is unmatched in the modern marketplace.



In December 2020, McCormick and Company Inc., a US-based company that produces, promotes, and provides retailers, food producers, and food service establishments with herbs and spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavored items, acquired FONA International LLC for $0.71 billion. Through the acquisition, FONA International LLC enhances McCormick and Company Inc’s worldwide growth plan by broadening the range of the flavor solutions sector into appealing categories. To fulfil the rising need for healthy and enjoyable eating, drinking, and nutrition experiences, FONA International LLC’s portfolio is a great addition to McCormick and Company Inc. FONA International LLC is a US-based manufacturing company of vanilla extract and other flavors for the nutritional, beverage, and food sectors.



The countries covered in the vanilla extract market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vanilla extract market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vanilla extract market statistics, including the vanilla extract industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vanilla extract market share, detailed vanilla extract market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vanilla extract industry. This vanilla extract market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

