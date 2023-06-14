France Cooking Equipment Market Size Worth $113.6 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the France cooking equipment market will grow from USD 84.6 million in 2022 to USD 113.6 million by 2032. Engaged stakeholders in the commercial cooking equipment market are likely to take advantage of fresh opportunities opening up in the connected commercial equipment market with the help of unique technologies in the field of linked equipment.



Key Insight of the cooking equipment market



The ovens segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into food processors, mixers and grinders, ovens, grills and toasters, water purifiers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and others. The ovens segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers emphasise things like the newest technological advancements and appliance exterior designs due to the rising demand for meal preparation gadgets in kitchens. Real-time food preparation monitoring has been made possible by the recent trend of integrating sensors into appliances used in the kitchen, such as ovens.



The quick-service restaurants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and catering. The quick-service restaurants segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The France cooking equipment market share for quick service restaurants dominated the overall France cooking equipment industry. Additionally, the segment of quick-service restaurants is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This is due to the rapidly evolving supporting factors, such as consumer preferences for fast food, an increase in the number of working women, an increase in disposable income, and rapid urbanisation, which have led to an increase in the number of quick-service restaurants and fueled the expansion of the France cooking equipment market.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Technological Adoption



The notion of the smart home is becoming increasingly popular, which is good news for the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. Owing to technological advancements, modern household cooking appliances now support networking, voice assistants, touch screens, and built-in cameras. Smartphones may be used to remotely monitor and control these Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart kitchen items.



Restraint: High Cost



Fluctuating costs of raw materials and high startup costs for production facilities are predicted to restrain france'sFrance cooking equipment market expansion.



Opportunity: Rising Consumer Adoption



Consumer adoption of energy-efficient appliances is made more accessible by rising consumer awareness of energy use and environmentally friendly activities, which benefits this industry. Global standards for energy usage strongly emphasise lowering Green House Gas (GHG) emissions to lessen the growing effects of climate change. End-users increasingly favour appliances with the ENERGY STAR label, which denotes the equipment's high energy efficiency and lowers operating and maintenance expenses in cafés, restaurants, and institutional kitchens.



Challenges: High Energy Consumption



Consumers have always been very concerned about the high energy consumption levels linked to cooking equipment; this has become a challenge for France's cooking equipment market.



Some of the major players operating in the cooking equipment market are:



● Bonnet International

● Charvet

● Sofinor

● Ali Group

● Capic

● AB Electrolux



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



● Food Processors

● Mixers and Grinders

● Ovens

● Grills and Toasters

● Water Purifiers

● Refrigerators

● Dishwashers

● Others



By End-User:



● Full-service Restaurants

● Quick-Service Restaurants

● Catering



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a country basis. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



