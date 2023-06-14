New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Storage Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466582/?utm_source=GNW

The global water storage systems market is expected to grow from $16.38 billion in 2022 to $17.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The water storage systems market is expected to reach $22.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The water storage systems market consists of sales of water tanks, water barrels, and easy-clean tanks.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Water storage systems refer to a structure or area where water is kept for future use.Tanks are utilized in a wide range of applications where water must be stored for easy access.



Water storage tanks are used in household water storage, commercial food and beverage preparation, agriculture and irrigation, fire suppression, and industrial manufacturing to streamline water distribution.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water storage systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the water storage systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main water storage systems material types are steel, fiberglass, concrete, plastic, and others.Steel refers to an iron and carbon alloy that, when compared to other kinds of iron, has higher strength and fracture resistance.



The water storage systems are kept at various locations such as underground, indoor, and outdoor. These are used for hydraulic fracture storage and collection, onsite water and wastewater collection, potable water storage systems, fire suppression reserve and storage, rainwater harvesting and storage, and others by various end-users such as residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial.



A rise in demand for freshwater is expected to propel the growth of the water storage systems market going forward.Any naturally occurring liquid, including frozen water, that contains trace levels of dissolved salts and other total dissolved solids are referred to as freshwater.



Water storage systems are used to store fresh water.For instance, in October 2022, according to the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organization, the provision of clean drinking water services had increased to 74% in 2020, and global water efficiency grew by 12%.



Further, the global water demand for agriculture is expected to increase by 19% by 2050 from current levels and 10 billion tons of freshwater globally. Therefore, the rise in demand for freshwater is driving the growth of the water storage systems market going forward.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the water storage systems market.Companies operating in the water storage systems market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Prayag, an Indian-based manufacturer of water storage tanks, launched Strudy water tanks.Sturdy water tanks possess the rare twin benefits of being lighter and far more durable than other common tanks.



It is uniquely designed with roto-molding technology, and they contain strong exterior corners and ribs that are an essential aspect of the design for additional strength. Additionally, the tier’s special lid makes sure that the tanks are kept securely screwed shut and sealed for safety. associated with performance, reliability, and quality. In addition to their durability, these tanks are distinguished by having air vents on both sides of the lid, which keep the water cool and odorless. The product line is available in a variety of sizes with storage capacities ranging from 500 liters to 5000 liters, and it has a 7- to 10-year warranty.



In March 2023, Welspun, an India-based provider of textiles, Infrastructure, steel, and line pipes, acquired Sintex-BAPL Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen and expand Welspun’s high-end-consumer reach in the domestic market and B2C business prospects. Sintex-BAPL Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of water tanks and other plastic products.



The countries covered in the water storage systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The water storage systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water storage systems market statistics, including water storage systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a water storage systems market share, detailed water storage systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water storage systems industry. This water storage systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

