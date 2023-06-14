Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market to Reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of liquid cooling systems are slated to total US$ 7.2 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The rise of edge computing, where data processing and storage occur closer to the data source, has opened new avenues for liquid cooling systems. With edge computing infrastructure being deployed in diverse environments, including manufacturing plants, retail stores, and smart cities, the demand for compact and efficient cooling solutions is increasing.

Immersion cooling, a technique that involves submerging IT components in dielectric fluid for enhanced cooling, is gaining traction. This innovative approach offers superior heat dissipation and reduces energy consumption, making it an attractive option for high-performance computing, AI, and cryptocurrency mining applications.

Integrating liquid cooling systems with renewable energy sources presents a unique opportunity for sustainable cooling solutions. By utilizing excess heat generated from renewable energy systems, such as solar and geothermal, liquid cooling systems can contribute to a circular economy and reduce reliance on conventional cooling methods.

With increasing concerns over water scarcity, there is a growing need for liquid cooling systems that minimize water usage. The development of closed-loop systems, which recirculate cooling fluids instead of relying on a constant water supply, can help mitigate water scarcity challenges while maintaining efficient cooling operations.

The emergence of hybrid cooling solutions, combining liquid cooling and air cooling technologies, is gaining attention. This approach offers the benefits of methods, enabling optimized cooling performance, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in adapting to varying cooling requirements.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into liquid cooling systems is revolutionizing cooling management. These intelligent systems can dynamically adjust cooling settings based on real-time data, optimize energy usage, and proactively identify potential issues for proactive maintenance.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 7.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 12.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 145 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Cooling Capacity, End use industry, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Findings of the Market Report

The data center segment dominates due to the exponential growth of data centers and the need for efficient cooling solutions.

The water-based liquid cooling systems segment holds the largest market share in the overall liquid cooling systems market.

The "Above 3500" segment dominates the liquid cooling systems market in terms of cooling capacity (watt), capturing the largest market share.



Liquid Cooling Systems Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Data center growth, driven by data generation and storage needs, fuels demand for efficient liquid cooling systems for heat management.

Advanced tech adoption boosts power densities and thermal challenges, driving demand for liquid cooling systems that ensure efficient heat removal and enhanced performance.

Liquid cooling systems offer higher energy efficiency through liquid's thermal conductivity, meeting rising demand for greener and efficient cooling solutions.

Key in industrial sectors (automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare) for precise temperature control, improved performance, and reduced maintenance costs.

Edge computing's compact and high-density IT infrastructure creates opportunities for liquid cooling systems to provide efficient cooling in constrained spaces.



Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the liquid cooling market with major tech companies, data centers, and high-performance computing driving demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Europe leads the global liquid cooling systems market with Germany, the UK, and France at the forefront. Robust automotive, aerospace and IT sectors drive adoption, supported by environmental regulations and sustainability focus.

Asia Pacific experiences strong liquid cooling market growth driven by expanding industrial infrastructure, data centers, booming electronics, IT sectors, and rising energy efficiency awareness.

Latin America's emerging liquid cooling systems market is driven by IT sector growth, data center investments, and expanding industrial activities.

Middle East and Africa experience steady liquid cooling systems market growth driven by investments in data centers, telecommunications, and industry.



Liquid Cooling Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The liquid cooling systems market is witnessing intense competition as various key players strive to establish their dominance. With increasing demand for advanced cooling technologies, the market is expected to witness further competition and innovation in the coming years. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Air Care System & Solution India Pvt. Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Boyd Corporation

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Laird Thermal Systems

LUMIVIDA.COM

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

YWCT

Some important developments with regard to liquid cooling systems are as follows:

In May 2023, Asetek, the visionary behind gaming hardware that propels players into realms of unparalleled immersion, unveiled an awe-inspiring spectacle at Computex Taipei. Surrounded by eager enthusiasts, Asetek's Partners proudly showcased their Asetek-based CPU Coolers, while ASUS ROG unveiled their mesmerizing waterblock prototype, a masterpiece of custom loop PC cooling.



Liquid Cooling Systems Market: Key Segments

By Type

Liquid Heat Exchangers

Water-based

Oil-based

Recirculating Chillers

Compressor-based

Thermoelectric-based

By Cooling Capacity (Watt)

Up to 500

500 - 2500

2500 - 3500

Above 3500

By End-use Industry

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Data Centers

Healthcare

Others (Telecommunication, Analytical Equipment, etc.)





By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



