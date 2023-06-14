Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (“Stack Capital”) (TSX:STCK and TSX:STCK.WT) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually today, the four director nominees listed in Stack Capital’s management proxy circular dated May 5, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Stack Capital. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.



The detailed results of the vote are as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against John K. Bell 3,400,764 98.87% 39,000 1.13% Jeffrey Parks 3,438,259 99.96% 1,505 0.04% Laurie Goldberg 3,401,164 98.88% 38,600 1.12% Gerri Sinclair 3,238,094 94.14% 201,670 5.86%





* The number of votes disclosed reflects shareholders voting at the meeting and proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Stack Capital shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Stack Capital for the ensuing year.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com