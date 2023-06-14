Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name CTG to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, announced today that the Company has been honored as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. CTG earned the No. 27 spot on this prestigious list. Achieving this recognition demonstrates that CTG has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Through the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering several open-ended questions.

“Our people have always been at the heart of CTG, and without them, it would not have been possible to achieve this incredible honor,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank and celebrate all of our hardworking employees who are dedicated to serving our clients and creating a positive, collaborative work environment for all.”

The Best Workplaces in New York List is highly competitive, and survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The great companies who achieve this prestigious recognition are laser-focused on what is most valuable in their organization: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued.”

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.