NOVONIX Joins Accelerate Coalition to Foster Growing Battery Ecosystem in Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that it is the latest member to join Accelerate, Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Supply Chain Alliance, in an effort to strengthen Canada’s battery ecosystem and onshore supply chain at a pivotal moment for the industry.



“NOVONIX has long been determined to anchor a North American battery supply chain by developing technologies and materials that support long life, high-performance applications through cleaner processes and novel R&D,” said Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX. “By joining Accelerate and partnering with other leaders in the space during this period of historic investment and industry wide exponential growth, we will have a more meaningful and substantive impact on how Canada’s automobile sector evolves. We are excited to become a member of this impressive coalition and to help ensure Canada remains a global leader in the transition to a clean-energy future.”

NOVONIX develops innovative technologies and high-performance materials to service the electric vehicle and energy storage marketplace. The company currently counts vehicle companies and OEMs among its customers, making it a valuable addition to Accelerate’s portfolio of members. “The future success of Canada’s battery and ZEV industries will depend on our ability to champion innovation,” said Accelerate’s president, Matthew Fortier, regarding the company’s decision to join the coalition. “As a leading innovator in the global battery ecosystem, NOVONIX has shown what Canada can do. Today we are pleased to welcome them into Canada’s premier ZEV supply chain alliance.”

Joining Accelerate aligns with NOVONIX’s vision of accelerating the adoption of clean energy by providing revolutionary solutions to the battery industry. NOVONIX has developed proprietary technology, including high energy efficiency continuous graphitization systems to produce synthetic graphite anode materials that meet the needs of industry leading battery manufacturers. The company is also piloting a program that demonstrates the scalability of their all-dry cathode synthesis technology, aimed at reducing the cost and environmental impact of high energy density cathode materials. NOVONIX will help ensure the coalition speaks to work like this, including midstream testing and processing which is often overlooked, to help shape smart public policy and grow Canada’s battery ecosystem.

“The battery ecosystem in Canada is strong, and growing,” added Burns. “It is a country filled with groundbreaking companies and innovators tackling historic challenges and capitalizing on the many opportunities presented by the energy transition. Canada is building an environment where companies in the battery space can flourish. We’re proud to be a part of that environment and to contribute to its continued growth.”

View a special conversation between NOVONIX CEO Dr. Chris Burns and Accelerate President Matthew Fortier as they explore North America’s battery ecosystem and much more. LINK: NOVONIX + Accelerate: The Future of Battery Innovation in North America

ABOUT NOVONIX:

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment in Canada and is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations in the United States. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage solutions battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn , and Twitter .

ABOUT ACCELERATE:

Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance brings together key players across Canada, from mining to mobility, from R&D to commercialization, and from vehicle assembly to infrastructure. Accelerate is a forum for members to collaborate, strategize and advocate for priorities that will support the accelerated development of a Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) supply chain in Canada.