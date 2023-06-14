IQ Fiber Accelerates Deployment of 100% Fiber-Optic Network Across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider announces it is accelerating deployment of its 100% fiber-optic network across Jacksonville. The next phase of investment totals more than $18 million and includes the North Jacksonville neighborhoods of Oceanway, Northpoint Village and the Yellow Bluff corridor. The expansion also includes the Intracoastal West neighborhoods of East Arlington, Girvin and the San Pablo Road corridor. Construction will begin this summer.

“As a Jacksonville-based company we are excited to provide a modern internet choice to even more of our friends and neighbors” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “These areas have long been underserved with high-speed internet service by the legacy phone and cable TV monopolies. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers the reliability and ultra-fast symmetrical speeds that residents and neighborhoods need along with a streamlined customer experience they deserve.”

In May 2023, IQ Fiber announced an additional $150 million capital commitment from founding investor SDC Capital Partners for expansion of the network. IQ Fiber also has deployment projects across Duval, Nassau, Clay, and St. Johns counties and recently announced it is expanding to the city of Gainesville and Alachua County.

IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

