Belo Sun Announces 2023 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of Belo Sun (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. A total of 62.465% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Belo Sun were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Peter Tagliamonte 97.427 2.573 Mark Eaton 88.351 11.649 Carol Fries 97.703 2.297 Peter Nixon 94.344 5.656 Rui Botica Santos 98.368 1.632 Ayesha Hira 97.075 2.925

Shareholders voted 99.441% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company’s auditors, with 0.559% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Following the filing and mailing of the Circular, the board of directors of the Company determined to withdraw the resolutions approving the Company’s stock option plan and the changes to the deferred share unit plan given the feedback from shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, those resolutions were not be put to shareholders at the Meeting.

Belo Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 416 861-2262

Caution regarding forward-looking information: