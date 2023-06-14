Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 246,854,652 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 54.28% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2023.



Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors; and

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2023.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Darren Hall Carried 236,517,670 99.60% 953,196 0.40% Blayne Johnson Carried 231,371,486 97.43% 6,099,380 2.57% Douglas Forster Carried 210,670,488 88.71% 26,800,378 11.29% Edward Farrauto Carried 225,986,964 95.16% 11,483,902 4.84% Raymond Threlkeld Carried 230,802,359 97.19% 6,668,507 2.81% Douglas Hurst Carried 208,590,986 87.84% 28,879,880 12.16% Audra Walsh Carried 210,949,140 88.83% 26,521,726 11.17% Mike Vint Carried 236,661,849 99.66% 809,017 0.34% Randall Chatwin Carried 236,340,252 99.52% 1,130,614 0.48%

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carried 245,265,276 99.36% 1,589,376 0.64%



Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

