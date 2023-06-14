Introducing Armstrong Capital: A Tailored Investment and Asset Management Solution Firm

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA , June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Capital , a new and dynamic investment and asset management solution firm, is pleased to announce its launch in Australia. Led by CEO and owner Derek Armstrong, the company aims to provide private investors and organizations with personalized and strategic wealth management services.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including an illustrious career in Hong Kong, Derek Armstrong brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Australian market. His deep understanding of market dynamics, investment strategies, and financial planning has helped numerous high-net-worth clients achieve their financial goals.

At Armstrong Capital, the mission is to offer a fully customized approach to asset management. Whether managing an individual's private estate, providing investor advisory services, or handling institutional investment activities, the firm's goal is to deliver the same quality of service as leading asset managers.

"Australia presents a vibrant and promising market, and I am eager to assist individuals and organizations in managing and growing their wealth with a personalized and strategic approach," said Derek Armstrong, CEO and owner of Armstrong Capital.

The services offered by Armstrong Capital encompass a wide range of offerings tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client. These services include personalized portfolio management, comprehensive retirement planning, effective estate planning, tax optimization strategies, and robust risk management solutions. By providing these specialized services, the firm aims to help clients protect and grow their wealth while navigating the complexities of the Australian financial landscape.

What sets Armstrong Capital apart is its team of exceptional professionals who bring real-world insights and expertise to the table. Chosen for their industry leadership and expertise in their respective fields, these professionals work together to provide tailored solutions that address clients' emerging concerns and investment goals.

As an independent firm, Armstrong Capital is committed to delivering solutions free from conflicts of interest. Unlike traditional investment firms, banks, and financial institutions, the firm focuses solely on what its clients need, without pushing bundled financial products. This independent status allows Armstrong Capital to provide objective advice and personalized solutions.

The firm's investment approach revolves around delivering absolute returns regardless of market dynamics. By remaining agile and actively managing portfolios, Armstrong Capital aims to capitalize on opportunities while recognizing emerging risks. Performance metrics are detailed, and collaboration with clients helps build a view of the future in line with planned returns.

Armstrong Capital also prides itself on its flexible approach to investment management. Each portfolio is built around client-specific interests, ensuring that asset allocation is fine-tuned within defined parameters. This commitment to customization ensures that client portfolios are aligned with their unique circumstances and investment expectations.

In addition to investment management, Armstrong Capital offers integrated wealth management solutions. By strategically positioning assets and addressing various financial facets, the firm helps clients fulfill their immediate needs while planning for a comfortable future. The integrated framework leverages compounding benefits, creating a powerful solution for maintaining asset value over the long term.

Armstrong Capital is excited to embark on this new venture and looks forward to serving the Australian market with its tailored investment and asset management solutions. For more information about the firm and its services, please visit the official Armstrong Capital website at https://armstrongcapitalgroup.com/ .

About Armstrong Capital

Armstrong Capital is an investment and asset management solution firm founded by Derek Armstrong. With a focus on providing personalized wealth management services, the firm aims to help private investors and organizations achieve their financial goals. With a team of exceptional professionals and an independent status, Armstrong Capital offers tailored solutions that meet clients' unique needs. For more information, visit https://armstrongcapitalgroup.com/ .

###

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



