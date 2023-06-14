Emerson Firm Investigates Enzo Biochem Data Breach

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) a law firm based in Houston, TX announces an investigation of the data breach at Enzo Biochem, Inc. (“Enzo”). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of 2.47 million patients.



On May 30, 2023, Enzo notified 2.47 million patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Enzo, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on April 6, 2023. Enzo determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

