TD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Toronto-Dominion Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TD) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of First Horizon Corporation (“First Horizon”) between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 21, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



During the Class Period, Defendants materially misled the investing public, thereby inflating the price of First Horizon securities, by publicly issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or omitting to disclose material facts necessary to make Defendants’ statements, as set forth herein, not false and/or misleading. The statements and omissions were materially false and/or misleading because they failed to disclose material adverse information and/or misrepresented the truth about TD Bank’s business, operations, and ability to timely close the First Horizon acquisition and/or obtain the necessary regulatory approvals as alleged herein. These material misstatements and/or omissions of material facts had the cause and effect of creating in the market an unrealistically positive assessment of First Horizon’s value, thus causing First Horizon’s common stock to be overvalued and artificially inflated or maintained at all relevant times. Defendants’ materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions of material facts during the Class Period directly or proximately caused or were a substantial contributing cause of the damages sustained by Plaintiff and other members of the Class that purchased First Horizon’s securities at artificially inflated prices and were harmed when the truth was revealed.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TD shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

