Mengting Liu's Cinematic Masterpiece "This is Goodbye" Slated for Late 2023 Theater Release

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mengting Liu's latest sonic tour de force, "This is Goodbye," is tipped to make waves in movie theaters in late 2023, earmarking the film as an unexpected industry front-runner.

"This is Goodbye" traces the journey of a ruptured relationship between two young women and the painful aftermath of infidelity. The narrative leverages the power of sound, orchestrated by the gifted Mengting Liu, to expose the emotional layers and complexities of their intertwined lives.

Critics have already lauded "This is Goodbye" as a compelling must-watch, particularly for aficionados of intense character dramas and psychological exploration. The film's mesmerizing soundscape, designed and edited by Liu, promises to keep audiences riveted till the very end.

In her role as the sound designer, mixer, and composer, Mengting Liu's meticulous attention to detail, creative ingenuity, and unwavering dedication have been pivotal in shaping the overall quality and resonance of the film. Her soundscapes do not merely accompany the narrative, but actively contribute to the unfolding story, enhancing its emotional weight and depth.

Over the years, Mengting Liu, a graduate of AAU's School of Music and Sound Design for Visual Media, has carved a distinguished niche for herself in the industry. Her remarkable body of work spans across a multitude of short films, each infused with her unique aural stamp. This prolific composer and sound designer has received global recognition, her films securing prestigious awards at the likes of the Student Academy Awards, Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival, and Palm Springs International ShortFest. These accolades attest to Mengting's sonic mastery and her unrivaled ability to create immersive audio experiences that deeply resonate with audiences. Undoubtedly, her impactful contributions to the world of film sound continue to set the bar high in the industry.

As we anticipate the theatrical release of "This is Goodbye," Mengting Liu remains actively engaged in various film projects, displaying her unwavering passion for storytelling through sound. Always seeking new challenges and growth opportunities, she is setting herself up to continue her successful journey in this dynamic industry.