Sports nutrition market size is expected to reach by US$ 61.66 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% during the time 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insight, the global sports nutrition market is likely to reach US$ 61.66 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.5%. This is a considerable increase from its projected value of US$ 20.77 billion in 2023.

Key Drivers in the Sports Nutrition Industry

Increasing awareness of nutrition and fitness

Growing popularity of sports and fitness activities

Rising disposable incomes in developing economies

Influence of social media and fitness influencers

Expansion of gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs

Increasing participation in sports events and competitions

Continuous innovation in flavors, formats, and packaging

Emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Advancements in sports nutrition research

Demand for natural and organic products

Focus on product labeling and transparency



Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12060

Key Challenges in the Sports Nutrition Industry

Intense market competition and price wars

Regulatory restrictions and guidelines on ingredients and claims

Consumer skepticism and negative perception

Limited consumer awareness and education

Potential health risks and side effects

Fluctuating raw material prices

Limited availability and distribution channels

Economic downturns impacting consumer spending

Key Trends in the Sports Nutrition Industry

The evolution of popular supplements includes protein powders, energy bars, and sports drinks.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of sports nutrition for performance and recovery

Specialized products developed for specific fitness goals

Technology integration for tracking nutrition and performance

Expansion of female-focused sports nutrition.



Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of the report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12060

Key Opportunities in the Sports Nutrition Industry

Increasing awareness and demand for sports nutrition among athletes and fitness enthusiasts

The popularity of sports nutrition supplements and personalized nutrition trends

Collaboration between brands and athletes for endorsement and development

Innovation in formulations and clean-label products

Focus on recovery and muscle repair with post-workout nutrition

The growing interest in plant-based and vegan sports nutrition

Rise of e-commerce and online retail for convenient access

Expansion of the market in emerging economies

Key Takeaways from the Sports Nutrition Market:

The sports nutrition industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States dominated the sports nutrition industry in 2022, holding a 23.9% global market share.

global market share. In 2022, Japan had a 2.4% share of the sports nutrition industry globally.

share of the sports nutrition industry globally. With a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the sports nutrition industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the sports nutrition industry. The sports nutrition industry in China is expected to increase, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 5.9% of the global sports nutrition industry in 2022.

Competitive Landscape in the Sports Nutrition Market

Key players employ various measures to preserve their market positions and broaden their global reach. Those strategies involve the following:

Emphasizing features, quality, and performance to stand out from competitors

Identifying specific target segments based on demographics, interests, or fitness goals

Offering specialized programs or services to cater to different customer groups

Building a strong brand presence through effective marketing campaigns

Leveraging endorsements and partnerships with influential athletes or fitness influencers

Utilizing digital marketing channels and social media to engage with target audiences

Acquiring or partnering with complementary businesses to broaden the product portfolio

Creating an ecosystem of interconnected fitness products for a seamless user experience

Collaborating with fitness clubs, gyms, or sports organizations to increase reach and visibility

Partnering with health and wellness brands to offer integrated solutions

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12060

Recent Developments by Key Players

In December 2022, HealthKart secured a funding round and raised US$ 135 million. Temasek, a wealth fund based in Singapore, primarily led the funding. HealthKart has strategic plans to utilize the funds for expanding the sales of supplements and other nutritional products to new customers.

In August 2022, Spacemilk, an American sports nutrition brand, and NextFerm Technologies, an Israeli food technology start-up, signed a partnership agreement. The agreement involves the ProteVin supply, a non-GMO protein alternative.

In January 2022, Cut, an energy drink, was launched by Hydroxycut. Its primary goal is to help consumers reduce their body fat percentage. Hydroxycut, the brand behind ‘Cut,’ operates under the parent company Lovate Health Sciences.



Key Players in the Sports Nutrition Market

Nestlé S.A.

Red Bull GmbH

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc.

Nutrabolt

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Premier Nutrition Corporation

Biothrive Sciences

Nutrabolt

Now Foods

INC Sports Nutrition

Vitaco Health

Uelzena Group

Key Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type:

Plant-derived Ingredient Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein

Animal-derived Ingredient Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Casein BCAA (Branded Chain Amino Acid)

Blends

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

B2C

By Function:

Energizing Products

Rehydration

Pre-Workout

Recovery

Weight Management





By Product Form:

Ready-to-drink

Energy & Protein Bar

Powder

Tablets/Capsules

By Flavour:

Regular

Flavored Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Others



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Pharmacy Store

Online Retail

Other Sales Channel

By Price Range:

Economic

Premium

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Request Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12060

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Ingredient Type

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12060

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size: The B2B sports nutrition market is projected to achieve a value of US$ 4.06 billion in 2023. It is expected to hit US$ 8.25 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.35%.

Non-GMO Verified Sports Drink Market Share: The Global Non-GMO Verified Sports Drink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 9406.8 Million in 2022 to US$15322.8 Million by 2032.

Sports Food Market Trends: The sports food market was valued at US$ 40.0 billion in 2021, and it is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.8%. Maximum performance necessitates proper nutrition and diet.

Sports Drink Market Growth: The global sports drink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period (2023 to 2033),. The market value is anticipated to surge from US$ 30,634.10 Million in 2023 to US$ 43,631.75 Million by the end of 2033.

USA Sports Drink Market Forecast: The USA sports drink market size is expected to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2023. By 2033, it is set to reach a massive valuation of US$ 10.9 billion. Total sports drink sales across the USA are slated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Nutritional Yeast Market Types: Nutritional yeast market size exceeded USD 201.4 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 14.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Multi Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis: The multi nutritional supplement market was worth US$ 310 Bn in 2020 and is expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Low-Fat Cheese Nutrition Market Outlook: The low-fat cheese nutrition market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 5.5 Billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Nutritional Ingredients in Animal Feed Market Overview: The global nutritional ingredients in animal feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 93.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

Digestive Health Drinks Market Demand: The global digestive health drinks market is expected to reach US$ 26 Bn by 2022, with sales increasing at a CAGR of 6.09% over the assessment period. As per the report, the market valuation is forecast to reach US$ 47 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Rising Health Consciousness Upscales Demand for Sports Nutrition Products, Future Market Insights