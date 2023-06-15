Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems to Reveal a Double-Digit Growth

Westford, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive active health monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 26.96% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing awareness about driver safety and health, rising demand for advanced automotive safety systems, government regulations mandating the implementation of safety features, growing adoption of connected car technology, increasing emphasis on personalization and customization in automobiles, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, advancements in wearable technology and IoT are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements to Promote the Use of Automotive Active Health Monitoring System

At a global scale, increasing focus on passenger safety and comfort, integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing demand for real-time monitoring of driver and passenger health and wellness, development of smart seed build, steering builds and other components, and collaboration between the automotive and healthcare industry are the trends promoting the market's growth.

Several government initiatives in various regions are encouraging the active health monitoring system. For example, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working to develop guidelines for the integration of health monitoring systems into vehicles to improve safety. Moreover, the European Union has mandated the inclusion of certain safety features, including driver monitoring systems, in all new vehicles starting from 2022.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automotive-active-health-monitoring-system-market

Fatigue Monitoring Systems Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Fatigue Monitoring Systems type dominated the global market owing to its wide use. The increasing number of accidents caused by driver fatigue, along with government regulations mandating the installation of fatigue monitoring systems in commercial vehicles is driving the demand for these systems. In addition, advancements in sensor technology and artificial intelligence have led to the development of more sophisticated and accurate fatigue monitoring systems.

Driver monitoring system is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the driver monitoring system segment is the leading segment due to the real-time monitoring data provided by it. In addition, it provides real-time monitoring of driver behavior and alerts the driver in case of any potential danger, thereby ensuring safe driving.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automotive-active-health-monitoring-system-market

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Growing Automation Industry

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and increasing demand for advanced safety features.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles and rising awareness about road safety. The governments in the region have also been implementing regulations to ensure safer driving practices and to reduce accidents. For example, in India, the government has implemented the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) to improve the safety of vehicles on Indian roads. The program mandates the implementation of advanced safety features, including active health monitoring systems, in vehicles. These initiatives in the region will drive the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market "

Pages - 233

Tables - 113

Figures - 77

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Report Suggests:

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has unveiled a real-time health monitoring system that can capture and record patients' vital signs in both hospital and remote settings. The system uses innovative sensing technology that can monitor vital signs through a skin patch, with the data instantly connected to healthcare providers via mobile devices and an online dashboard.

In terms of application, the driver monitoring system segment dominates due to the real-time data it offers.

In terms of type, the fatigue monitoring system type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its wide use

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automotive-active-health-monitoring-system-market

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System market report is segmented based on Vehicle type, Sales channel, application, and region.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Application

Fatigue Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Blood Sugar Level Monitoring

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Major Company Profiles:

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Faurecia

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Kia Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

TomTom International BV

Valeo S.A.

Veoneer, Inc.

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Digital Vaccine Market

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

Global Digital PCR Market

Global Patient Registry Software Market

Global Life Science Analytics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com