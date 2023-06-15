Exploring Technological Innovations in the GCC Waste Management Industry

Westford, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GCC Waste Management market size is expected to reach USD 21.23 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rapid population growth and urbanization that has led to an increase in the amount of waste generated, Stringent government regulations. Growing awareness and concern among the public, investment in advanced waste management, and expansion of industries such as construction, healthcare and hospitality are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Initiatives and Trends to Promote the Use of GCC Waste Management

At a global scale, the adoption of advanced waste-to-energy technologies, growing focus on sustainable waste management practices, increased investment in waste management infrastructure, use of smart technologies for efficient waste collection and disposal, shifting attitudes towards waste as a resource rather than a liability, implementation of strict waste management regulations and policies, growing emphasis on recycling and resource recovery are the trends promoting the management of the waste.

Several government initiatives, like Saudi Vision 2030, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Abu Dhabi West Management Centre, are encouraging the adoption of waste management practices.

Landfill Disposal Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Landfill Disposal type dominated the global market owing to its lower cost compared to other methods such as incineration or recycling. According to a report by SkyQuest, the GCC region generates around 150 million tons of waste annually, and this is expected to reach 260 million tons by 2030. With such a large volume of waste being generated, landfill disposal remains the most practical and cost-effective method of waste disposal.

Commercial and Institutional is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the commercial and institutional segment is the leading segment due to the increasing number of commercial and institutional establishments in the region. In addition, government regulations mandating proper waste management practices and increasing awareness about sustainable waste management practices among businesses are also contributing to the growth of this segment.

UAE is the leading Market Due to the Emphasis on environmental protection

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection. The implementation of several policies and regulations to encourage private sector investment in the waste management sector, such as offering incentives for waste-to-energy projects and supporting the development of recycling infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the waste management market in the UAE and the GCC region as a whole.

Browse in-depth TOC on " GCC Waste Management Market "

Pages - 201

Tables - 123

Figures - 77

GCC Waste Management Market Report Suggests:

Waste-disposal services provider Averda is reportedly in discussions to merge with blank-check firm Better World Acquisition Corp. to go public. The deal size is currently undisclosed, but if successful, an announcement could be expected in the near future. Requests for comment from Averda have not yet been answered, and a spokesperson for Better World declined to comment.

In terms of application, the commercial and institutional segment dominates due to the increasing waste generated by them.

In terms of type, the landfill disposal type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its growing demand

UAE will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

GCC Waste Management Market Segmentation:

The global GCC Waste Management market report is segmented based on Waste type, Service type, treatment method, and region.

By Waste Type

Municipal solid waste (MSW)

Industrial waste

Hazardous waste

E-waste

Construction & demolition waste

Others

By Service type

Collection

Recycling

Landfills

Energy recovery

Incineration

Others

By Treatment Method

Physical

Biological

Chemical

By Region

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

GCC Waste Management Market Major Company Profiles:

Averda International

Bee'ah

Blue LLC

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Dulsco LLC

Ecyclex

EnviroServe

EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc.

Farzana Trading LLC

Gulf Cobla

Gulf Industrial Services Company (GISCO)

Integrated Environmental Technologies LLC

KESAR Environmental Services

Masarat Environmental Services

Recyclable Waste Management LLC

Royal Environmental Services LLC

Saudi Cleaning Equipment Co.

Tadweer

The Environmental Co. for Ltd

