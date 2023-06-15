BW Energy starts production from second Hibiscus / Ruche well





BW Energy is pleased to announce that production has safely started from second well of the Hibiscus / Ruche Phase 1 development in the Dussafu licence offshore Gabon. Production performance from the well has been in line with expectations and is currently stabilised at approximately 6,000 barrels per day.

The DHIBM-4H well was drilled as a horizontal well from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a total depth of 4,800 metres into Gamba sandstone reservoirs on the Hibiscus field. Following completion, the Borr Norve jackup has commenced drilling operations on the third production well (DHIBM-5H).

"We continue to progress the Hibiscus / Ruche drilling campaign with excellent HSE performance. We still have several wells to complete which will deliver successive production growth in Gabon through 2023 and into early 2024,” said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

The drilling campaign targets four Hibiscus Gamba and two Ruche Gamba wells which are expected to add approximately 30,000 barrels per day of total oil production when all wells are completed in early 2024. The oil produced at Hibiscus / Ruche is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to export tankers.

Separately, the commissioning and testing of the second gas lift compressor is ongoing on the BW Adolo. The compressor, which will support production from the six Tortue wells, is expected to commence its final commissioning phase in the next few weeks and, once fully operational, will add another 3,000 barrels per day.

About BW Energy:



BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.



