Nanterre, 15 June 2023

VINCI wins a contract for a new electrical interconnection between France and Spain

Design/construction of two electrical energy converter stations

Total capacity of 2 GW

A contract value of around €300 millions for VINCI companies





The consortium made up of VINCI Energies, VINCI Construction and Hitachi Energy (leader) has been awarded by Electricity Interconnection France-Spain (INELFE), the joint venture bringing together operators of the Spanish (Red Eléctrica) and French (RTE) electricity transmission networks in charge of the construction and commissioning of all cross-border connections between both countries,- a contract for the design/construction of two ground stations for the conversion of electrical energy.

Located in France and Spain, these stations will transform the alternative current (AC) of the electrical networks into direct current. They will be connected via a 400 km cable - including 300 km of submarine cable in the Bay of Biscay - enabling energy exchange between the two countries with a combined capacity of 2 GW.

This new interconnection will increase power supply reliability, will enable the further integration of renewable energy into electricity grids and will contribute to create a more efficient system.

VINCI will be responsible for the design and construction of civil engineering and electrical works of the stations, for an amount of approximately €300 millions. For its part, Hitachi Energy will supply the HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) process. The delivery of these stations is expected in 2028.

