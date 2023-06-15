Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Market Size to Hit US$ US$ 1.95 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global adrenocorticotropic hormone market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.33 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 1.95 billion by 2031.

The global adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) market is anticipated to experience significant growth as the incidence of adrenal disorders continues to rise, and there is an increasing demand for diagnostic testing to assess adrenal function. The pituitary gland's hormone ACTH, which controls cortisol synthesis and adrenal gland function, is essential.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.33 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1.95 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Source, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The market for ACTH is primarily driven by the increased frequency of adrenal illnesses such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing's syndrome, and adrenal insufficiency. These conditions often require diagnostic testing to evaluate the adrenal function, leading to increased demand for ACTH testing. Increased awareness about the symptoms and consequences of adrenal disorders, coupled with the implementation of screening programs, has contributed to the early detection and diagnosis of these conditions. ACTH testing is a vital component of the diagnostic process, fueling market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic testing have led to the development of accurate and sensitive assays for measuring ACTH levels. Improved laboratory techniques, such as immunoassays and mass spectrometry, enhance the precision and reliability of ACTH testing, driving the market growth. The increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe has resulted in investments in advanced diagnostic technologies. Healthcare facilities are acquiring automated and efficient testing platforms for ACTH analysis, improving the accessibility and affordability of diagnostic testing.

Recent Development in the Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Market:

In January 2023, an exclusive licensing deal was announced by Spruce Biosciences, Inc. and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for Spruce's product candidate, tildacerfont, to be developed and marketed in Japan for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Tildacerfont is a non-steroidal oral antagonist of the corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) 1 receptor that is very powerful and selective. Spruce will get a $15 million opening payment from Kaken. They will be qualified for further payments upon meeting future research and commercial milestones, as well as tier-based double-digit royalties on net sales in Japan, per the terms of the deal.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players actively operating in the global market for adrenocorticotropic hormone includes:

BCN Peptides S.A.U

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Merck KGaA

These companies are focusing on research and development activities, collaborations with healthcare institutions, and product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Market Restraints:

Adrenal disorders are often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to their diverse clinical presentations and overlapping symptoms with other conditions. Limited awareness among healthcare professionals and challenges in accurately diagnosing adrenal disorders may hinder the market growth. The cost of diagnostic testing, including ACTH assays, can be a significant barrier, especially in resource-constrained healthcare settings. The high cost of equipment, reagents, and specialized laboratory infrastructure may limit the widespread adoption of ACTH testing.

