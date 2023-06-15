Change in the Management Board of Harju Elekter Oy

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter Group has decided, by agreement between the parties, to terminate the contract with Harju Elekter Oy’s Managing Director Jan Osa on 30 June 2023.

Jan Osa joined Harju Elekter as an engineer in 1994. Throughout his career, he has served as a Project Manager, Sales Department Manager, and Sales Director. For four years prior to becoming the Managing Director of the Finnish subsidiary, Jan Osa held the position of Managing Director at Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika. Harju Elekter expresses its gratitude to Jan Osa for his dedicated contributions to the company and extends its best wishes for his future endeavours.

Starting from 1 July 2023, the responsibilities of the Interim Managing Director will be assumed by Anne Penttilä, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Anne Penttilä has obtained master’s degree in accounting from Oulu University and bachelor's degree in business management from both the Oulu Regional University of Applied Sciences and the University of Coventry in England. Prior to joining Harju Elekter, she worked as a country accountant and controller at Ahlström Konsernipalvelut Oy and Venator P&A Finland Oy. Anne Penttilä joined Harju Elekter in 2018 as the Chief Financial Officer and has also been responsible for the HR and ICT functions. Anne Penttilä is owning 4000 shares of Harju Elekter.

Harju Elekter has initiated the search for a new Managing Director for Harju Elekter Oy.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was 45.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400