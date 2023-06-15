Intraocular Lymphoma Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.81 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 1.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.60% to reach US$ 1.81 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for intraocular lymphoma treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The intraocular lymphoma treatment market refers to the pharmaceutical sector that focuses on developing and providing therapeutic interventions for intraocular lymphoma (IOL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that primarily affects the eyes. Intraocular lymphoma is characterized by the presence of malignant lymphocytes within the eye, either in the vitreous humor (the gel-like substance in the center of the eye) or in the retina.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.81 billion CAGR 6.60% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Drug Class, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The market for intraocular lymphoma treatment is relatively small due to the rarity of the disease. However, advancements in diagnostic techniques and increased awareness among healthcare professionals have led to earlier detection and improved treatment outcomes. Additionally, ongoing research and clinical trials focused on developing novel therapies and targeted treatments for intraocular lymphoma are expanding the treatment options available to patients.

In December 2022, US FDA received the new medication application for ADX-2191, which was submitted for the purpose of treating primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. The NDA for ADX-2191, a methotrexate injection, is based on the phase 3 GUARD study, which examined the drug's safety and effectiveness in treating primary vitreoretinal lymphoma as well as in preventing proliferative vitreoretinal disease. The US FDA gave ADX-2191 the classification of Orphan Drug.

Pfizer Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

Based on type, the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market is segmented into vitreoretinal and uveal.

Based on drug class, the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market is segmented into methotrexate, cisplatin, and rituximab.

The rituximab segment accounted for the majority of revenue share in the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market.

Based on end user, the global intraocular lymphoma treatment market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics.

Global market research on the intraocular lymphoma treatment market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions. The intraocular lymphoma treatment market is a specialized segment within the broader field of oncology. Although the disease is rare, advancements in diagnostic techniques and treatment approaches, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, are expanding the options available to patients. Continued research, clinical trials, and collaboration among healthcare professionals are crucial for further improving treatment outcomes and addressing the challenges associated with intraocular lymphoma.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INTRAOCULAR LYMPHOMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Vitreoretinal Uveal GLOBAL INTRAOCULAR LYMPHOMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Methotrexate Cisplatin Rituximab GLOBAL INTRAOCULAR LYMPHOMA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics

