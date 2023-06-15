Global Raised Floor Market Forecast to 2028 - Development of Hyperscale Data Centers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raised Floor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The raised floor market is expected to grow from US$ 1,283.52 million in 2022 to US$ 1,842.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



A raised floor system finds applications in computer rooms, open office areas, training and conference areas, exhibit spaces, and clean rooms. It is unsuitable for slab-on-grade locations, wet areas such as toilets and kitchens, laboratories, and mechanical equipment rooms.

A raised floor system provides a high thermal mass base material for radiant heat systems, improves multistorey buildings' lateral resistance and durability, reduces construction costs in high seismic regions, and is waterproofed. A few major players such as Kingspan Group, CBI Europe, MERO-TSK International GmbH & Co. KG, and Pro Access Floors LLC play a crucial role in the competitive market.



A growing number of data centers and new construction projects is bolstering the raised floor market growth. The market for raised floors is also growing due to the increasing demand for raised floor systems in several applications, including data centers, clean rooms, and office spaces.

Further, development of hyperscale data centers and emergence of next gen raising floor system would emerge as a trend in the raised floor market growth during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 1283.52 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 1842.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Number of Data Centers

Rising Construction of Commercial Buildings Majorly Office Premises

Restraints

Low Adoption Rate

Opportunities

Development of Hyperscale Data Centers

Future Trends

Emergence of Next-Gen Raised Flooring System

Rise in Inclination Toward Green Data Centers

Companies Mentioned

Kingspan Group plc

Mero-Tsk International GmbH & Co Kg

Gamma Industries Sas

Lindner AG

Changzhou Huateng Access Floor Co Ltd.

Changzhou Huiya Decoration Materials Co Ltd.

Mero Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd.

Asp Access Floors Pty Ltd.

Asm Modular Systems Inc.

Huatong Xinli Flooring Co Ltd.

Jiangsu Huilian Access Floor Co Ltd

Cbi Europe Spa

Pro Access Floors LLC

