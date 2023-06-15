Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Oracle, IBM, SAP, Advantech and AT&T

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital logistics market is expected to grow from $17.28 billion in 2022 to $20.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The market is expected to grow to $39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital logistics market. Major companies operating in the digital logistics market are focused on research and development for designing technologically advanced digital logistics solutions enabling different use cases in connected logistics. Such as advanced solutions provide companies with a competitive edge in the market.



In June 2022, DB Schenker, a Germany-based supply chain management and logistics solutions company acquired a German IT company Bitergo for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, DB Schenker aims to strengthen its service portfolio and improve its digital strategy, as well as expand into cloud-based products for small and medium-sized clients. Bitergo is a Germany-based firm offering complete software solutions for digitizing shipping operations.



The exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the growth of the digital logistics market going forward. The growing e-commerce industry requires a robust logistics supply chain with transparency and smooth functioning, which is made possible by digital logistics that bring visibility, and ease of operation, and removes inefficiencies while reducing costs. For instance, according to the US Department of Commerce (the US executive department responsible for creating the conditions for economic growth and opportunity) Retail Indicator Division's Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales 4th Quarter 2021 report published in February 2022, e-commerce sales were $870 billion in the USA in 2021, up 14.2% from 2020 and 50.5% from 2019. E-commerce accounted for 13.2% of all retail sales in 2021 in the USA. Therefore, the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the digital logistics market in the coming years.



The digital logistics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing digital logistics solutions and services such as convergence of logistics and technology, cloud-based collaborative solutions, real-time order visibility, automated approvals, and digital billings. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The digital logistics market also includes sales of software and systems that are used to provide digital logistics services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Major players in the digital logistics market are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Advantech Co Ltd., AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., HCLTech, Blue Yonder, DigiLogistics, Hexaware Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Samsung SDS, ORBCOMM, Freightgate, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., WebXpress, Ramco Systems, Logisuite, and ICAT Logistics.

1) By System: Tracking And Monitoring Systems; Information Integrated Systems; Electronic Data Interchange Systems; Database Management Systems; Fleet Management Systems; Order Management Systems

2) By Component: Solution; Services

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

4) By End-User Industry: Government; Aerospace; Defence; Automotive; Oil And Gas; Retail; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Other End-User Industries

5) By Application: Warehouse Management; Labor Management; Transportation Management



