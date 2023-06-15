Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Sector to Reach $17 Billion by 2031 at a 6.5% CAGR

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sleep apnea device market size attained a value of USD 9.6 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 17 billion by 2031.



Sleep Apnea Device Market: Introduction



A sleep apnea device is a medical apparatus designed to treat sleep apnea, a disorder characterized by repeated pauses in breathing or shallow breaths during sleep. These pauses, known as apneas or hypopneas, disrupt normal sleep patterns and can lead to poor sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and long-term health complications if left untreated. The most common type of sleep apnea device is the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine, which delivers a steady stream of air through a mask worn over the nose and/or mouth, keeping the airway open and preventing the collapse of soft tissues that cause breathing disruptions.



Other types of sleep apnea devices include Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines, which provide varying levels of pressure for inhalation and exhalation, and Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV) devices, which adjust airflow based on the user's breathing patterns. Additionally, oral appliances, such as mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue retaining devices (TRDs), can be used to reposition the lower jaw or tongue, helping to maintain an open airway during sleep.



Sleep apnea devices are primarily used to improve sleep quality, reduce daytime fatigue, and prevent long-term health complications associated with untreated sleep apnea, such as hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. By ensuring continuous airflow and maintaining open airways, these devices aim to minimize the occurrence of apneas and hypopneas, resulting in a more restful and healthier sleep.



Sleep Apnea Device Market Segmentations



Market Breakup by Diagnosis Method

Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Oximeters

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Wrist-worn Oximeter

Tabletop Oximeter

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Actigraphy Devices

Others

Market Breakup by Therapeutic Devices

Oxygen Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Liquid Portable Oxygen

Oral Appliances Therapeutic Devices

Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices

Masks and Accessories

Market Breakup by End User

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings/Individuals

Others

Sleep Apnea Device Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Sleep Apnea Device Market

The sleep apnea device market has been experiencing significant growth due to a variety of factors. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea, coupled with an increasing awareness of its health risks and complications, has led to a greater demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, the aging global population and the growing prevalence of obesity, both of which are risk factors for sleep apnea, contribute to the expansion of the market.



Technological advancements in sleep apnea devices have resulted in more compact, comfortable, and user-friendly designs, which has further fuelled their adoption. Innovations in connectivity and data analysis capabilities have also improved patient monitoring and compliance, making these devices more appealing to both patients and healthcare providers.



Moreover, the expansion of home-based care and telemedicine has driven the demand for sleep apnea devices that can be used in non-clinical settings, allowing patients to manage their condition from the comfort of their homes. Finally, government initiatives, public health campaigns, and favorable reimbursement policies in many countries have played a crucial role in promoting the use of sleep apnea devices and making them more accessible to patients.



In summary, the sleep apnea device market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increased disease prevalence, technological advancements, an aging global population, rising obesity rates, and supportive government policies.



Key Players in the Global Sleep Apnea Device Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the sleep apnea device market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Invacare Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Cadwell Industries Inc

Vyaire Medical, Inc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ResMed Corp

Somnomed

Compumedics

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Lowenstein Medical Technology Gmbh

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Sleep Apnea Overview



4 Patient Profile



5 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Overview



6 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Landscape



7 Sleep Apnea Challenges and Unmet Needs



8 Cost of Treatment



9 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Dynamics



10 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Segmentation



11 North America Sleep Apnea Device Market



12 Europe Sleep Apnea Device Market



13 Asia Pacific Sleep Apnea Device Market



14 Latin America Sleep Apnea Device Market



15 Middle East and Africa Sleep Apnea Device Market



16 Patent Analysis



17 Grants Analysis

18 Clinical Trials Analysis



19 Funding Analysis



20 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



21 Regulatory Framework



22 Supplier Landscape



23 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



24 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



25 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

26 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

