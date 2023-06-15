Blockchain in the Insurance Industry Market Report 2023: Smart Contract is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market in the Insurance Industry - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blockchain Market in the insurance industry is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 63.4% during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology is assisting the insurance business in drastically changing operations, offering a wide range of advantages like lower costs, improved customer experiences, increased productivity, increased transparency, and more. This will create massive opportunities for the fintech sector as well as for insurance companies that are willing to embrace the change.



Key Highlights

Some of the new ways the insurance industry is starting to use blockchain technology are P&C Claims Settlement, the Internet of Things (IoT), index-based livestock insurance programs, catastrophe swaps and bonds, market investments, financial auditing and reporting, flight insurance, automated underwriting and claims settlement with the help of smart contracts, parametric insurance, high-value assets insurance, reinsurance, and medical claims processing.

Companies incur huge losses because of the daily false claims and scams in the industry. A blockchain system is also hard to scale up because of the consensus-based validation procedures, the constant replications, and the ever-growing amount of data that is stored and can't be changed.

Over the past ten years, technology has advanced rapidly and permeated every aspect of life. Technology is also familiar in the global vehicle insurance market. The revolutionary blockchain technology has changed the way that motor insurance operates. With blockchain technology, motor insurance businesses can now cryptographically encrypt all insurance-related data on a secure and reliable record-keeping platform. So automotive sales would drive blockchain technology in automotive insurance firms.

Blockchain in the Insurance Market Trends

Smart Contract is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Smart contracts powered by a blockchain could provide customers and insurers with the means to manage claims in a transparent, responsive, and irrefutable manner where claims handling could become more efficient and streamlined, resulting in an improved customer experience.

Contracts and claims could be recorded on a blockchain and validated by the network, ensuring only valid claims are paid. Smart contracts would also enforce the claims, for instance, by triggering payments automatically only when certain conditions are met. Smart contracts, for example, can be programmed to accept telematics device feeds and automatically raise insurance claims and trigger pay-outs in the event of an accident.They can also recommend trusted service stations in the vicinity and call for medical assistance if necessary.

Smart contracts possess the capabilities to automate several processes that otherwise require manual intervention. In addition, data's immutability increases reliability and helps make faster and more accurate decisions.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Blockchain technology is getting a lot of attention in the financial sector, which includes banking, financial services, and insurance.

As insurers are expected to increasingly leverage the growing application of IoT for data gathering across emerging economies, the blockchain-based implementation could greatly increase the overall process's efficiency and enable insurers to capture sensory information securely through a tamper-proof method. For instance, ICICI Lombard uses AI in healthcare insurance-related claims to identify fraud. Any transactions validated and stamped are hard to change and can be verified using AI for real-time settlement.

Blockchain in the Insurance Market Competitor Analysis



The blockchain market in the insurance industry is highly concentrated and consolidated with a few significant players, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP, etc. Regarding market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement of blockchain technologies and cloud deployment, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business footprint across emerging economies.



In May 2022, Superscript, a U.K. startup and Lloyd's of London insurance market broker, launched a dedicated product called 'Daylight' for crypto businesses. The Daylight Insurance offering for crypto firms begins with technology liability and cyber insurance, which protect against everything from ransomware attacks to unintentional copyright infringement.



In January 2022, the open-source, decentralized insurance protocol and ecosystem Etherisc launched a blockchain-backed insurance application that can autonomously issue policies and execute payouts for travel delays and cancellations. Payments are processed through the blockchain payments program Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai Chain), with an initial payment option of the U.S. dollar-backed USD Coin.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand of Automation Across the BFSI Sector

4.2.2 Increasing Need for Reducing the Total Cost of Ownership

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Security Vulnerability of Transaction Across the Insurance Platform using Blockchain Technology

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness about Blockchain in the Industry Professionals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud Based

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) Management

5.3.2 Smart Contract

5.3.3 Financial Management (Payments)

5.3.4 Identity Management & Fraud Detection

5.3.5 Death and Claims Management

5.3.6 Other Applications

