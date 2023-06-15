Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Takara Bio, and Bio-Rad Laboratories

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global mammalian transient protein expression market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 642.12 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.9% to reach US$ 1,280.94 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for mammalian transient protein expression indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The mammalian transient protein expression market plays a significant role in the production of recombinant proteins for various applications, including research, drug discovery, and therapeutic development. Mammalian cell-based expression systems offer the advantage of producing proteins with proper folding and post-translational modifications, making them suitable for applications where protein function and biological activity are critical. With ongoing advancements in biotechnology and increasing demand for biologics, the market for mammalian transient protein expression is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 642.12 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,280.94 million CAGR 7.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The mammalian transient protein expression market is experiencing significant growth and dynamics driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics and personalized medicine, advancements in cell culture and transfection technologies, and the expanding field of proteomics and protein engineering. The market is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for novel therapies, leading to a growing demand for recombinant protein production.

Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology companies are contributing to advancements in the field, enabling more efficient and scalable transient protein expression systems. As a result, the market is expected to continue expanding in the foreseeable future, with a focus on improving protein yield and quality and developing new applications for transient protein expression in various sectors, including research, drug discovery, and therapeutics.

Recent Development in the Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market:

In March 2022, the XtenCHOTM Transient Expression System was introduced by ProteoGenix. Thanks to its increased plasmid stability and optimized metabolism, the innovative patented mammalian cell-based expression host generates up to 10 times better yields with less manual work than competing techniques.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for mammalian transient protein expression includes:

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global mammalian transient protein expression market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, expression vectors, and cell lines.

Based on applications, the global mammalian transient protein expression market is segmented into functional cell-based assays, bio-production, therapeutic protein production, and antibody production.

Based on end-user, the global mammalian transient protein expression market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic research & institutes.

The biopharmaceutical companies segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global mammalian transient protein expression market.

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global mammalian transient protein expression market.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the mammalian transient protein expression market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

