Tablet PC Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 3.1 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global tablet PC market stood at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2031. Tablet PCs offer convenience in terms of portability and mobility, which is fueling the tablet PC market.



Tablet PCs are useful in performing tasks such as email management and document editing. Hybrid devices, which can be used both as laptops and tablets, are witnessing significant adoption among consumers.

A tablet PC refers to a wireless and portable personal computer that can toggle between a notebook PC and a personal digital assistant and comes with touchscreen features. A tablet PC is smaller in size than a computer but bigger than a smartphone. Several types of tablet PCs are available such as hybrid tablets, slate computers, convertible tablets, and rugged tablets.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85643

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 195 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Operating System, By Display Size, By Price, By Ram Size, By Battery Capacity, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Asus, OnePlus, Amazon, Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, BlackBerry

Key Findings of Study



Rise in Demand for Tablet PCs for E-learning and Entertainment Fueling Market Value – Increase in adoption of tablet PCs for entertainment is anticipated to fuel growth of the global industry. Tablet PCs are used unrestrainedly for gaming and watching videos and movies.

Users are increasingly switching to tablet PCs from mobile phones, as they provide a better viewing experience with a bigger screen. Availability of gaming and social media apps on tablet PCs is significantly contributing to market growth.

Tablet PCs are also preferred among students for e-learning and among remotely working professionals. After COVID-19, continued practice of online education and remote work has propelled the tablet PCs market size. The device provides users with a bigger screen and improved graphics. Tablet PCs are extensively used in numerous industries, such as work and education. This provides opportunities for players to increase their market share.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85643<ype=S

Technological Advancements and Growth in E-commerce Favoring Adoption – A tablet PC can perform the same range of tasks as a laptop, except those that require heavy processors. Technological advancements have led to launch of tablet PCs with improved functionality and features. This includes improved battery life, increased memory storage, display resolution, and wireless internet access that have made these devices preferred among consumers.

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is also positively influencing the tablet PC market. Availability of a wide range of products on company-owned websites or aggregated websites allows consumers to make comparison before making a purchase. Increasing affordability of internet services is also surging the demand for tablet PCs, thus boosting the tablet PC market value.

Extensive Usage in Various Sectors Contribute to Surge in Demand – Based on type, the slate type segment is anticipated to hold the key share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to its usage in several industry sectors, such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Slate tablets can also withstand harsh climatic conditions such as dust, heat, and high humidity.

Growth Drivers

Changing consumer preference for convenience of portability and mobility in electronic devices is fueling the tablet PC market

Superior design and functionality of tablet PC to be used as tablets as well as laptops boosts demand

Regional Landscape

According to the tablet PC market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share due to a large customer base, surge in demand for tablet PCs for educational and professional use, and advancements in technology. Furthermore, the large population in India and China and surge in disposable income leading to increase in purchase of latest devices in the developing countries of the region are further spurring market statistics.

The tablet PC market in North America and Europe is expanding at a steady pace due to high rate of adoption of latest technological gadgets in these regions. High per capita income is also contributing to the market growth in these regions.

Competitive Analysis

Competition in the market in intense, with the presence of some large technology giants. Product development and expansion of product portfolio are key strategies adopted by players in the tablet PC market.

Key players in the tablet PC market include Google, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Huawei, Blackberry, Microsoft, Apple, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85643

The global tablet PC market is segmented as follows;

Global Tablet PC Market, by Type

Slate

Booklet

Mini Tablet

Phablet

Others (Gaming tablet, Rugged Tablet, etc.)



Global Tablet PC Market, by Operating System

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Global Tablet PC Market, by Display Size

Under 7 inches

7 to 11 inches

11 inches or above



Global Tablet PC Market, by Price

Under US$ 100

US$ 100 to US$ 200

US$ 200 to US$ 400

US$ 400 to US$ 600

US$ 600 to US$800

US$800 and above

Global Tablet PC Market, by Ram Size

Under 4 GB

4GB to 8 GB

8GB to 12 GB

12GB and above

Global Tablet PC Market, by Battery Capacity

Below 3000 mAh

3000 – 6000 mAh

Above 6000 mAh



Global Tablet PC Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Website





Offline



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retailers



Global Tablet PC Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com