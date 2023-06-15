Bronchodilators Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $45 Billion by 2030 at a 4.7% CAGR

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchodilators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bronchodilators estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Asthma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Bronchodilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45 Billion Regions Covered Global



