Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2023: New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing Boards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$763.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|287
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and Travel Restrictions
- Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board Makers Extremely Busy
- YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April 2020, June 2020
- More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for Surfing Industry
- Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Influencer Market Insights
- Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
- Surfing Techniques
- Types of Surfing
- Surfboards: An Introduction
- Types of Surfboards
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- US Leads the Global Surfing Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear
- Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries
- Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
- World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
- World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
- Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market
- Connected Surfboard
- Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
- 3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
- Drone Technology for Surfing
- Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
- Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
- E-foil Technology
- New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels
- Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation
- Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities
- Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
- Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
- Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
- Modular Collapsible Surfboard
- Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
- Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
- Electric Fin Surfboards
- Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
- Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
- Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
- Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure
- Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
- Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring
- High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
- Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects
- Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
- Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment
- Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
- Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
- Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks
- Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
- Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus Pandemic
- Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism
- Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
- Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
- Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
- Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
- Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
- Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
- Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth
- Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
- Seasonality & Topography
- Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers
- Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
- Impact on Environment
- Associated Hazards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Quiksilver, Inc.
- Gul Watersports Ltd.
- Fox Head, Inc.
- Boardriders, Inc.
- Body Glove International, LLC
- Decathlon France SAS
- Agit Global, Inc.
