Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2023: New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

The Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$763.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured)-

Quiksilver, Inc.

Gul Watersports Ltd.

Fox Head, Inc.

Boardriders, Inc.

Body Glove International, LLC

Decathlon France SAS

Agit Global, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and Travel Restrictions

Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board Makers Extremely Busy

YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April 2020, June 2020

More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for Surfing Industry

Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Influencer Market Insights

Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Types of Surfboards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Connected Surfboard

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation

Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Electric Fin Surfboards

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

Seasonality & Topography

Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Impact on Environment

Associated Hazards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



