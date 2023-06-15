2023 World LNG Map Analyst Edition (Terrain Edition): The Latest Blueprint and Project Data of World's 142+ LNG Plants and 300+ LNG Import Terminals

Dublin, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Product: 2023 World LNG Map Analyst Edition (Terrain Edition)" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map is a tailor-made Make-to-Order research product. The tailor-making process will take 15 working days.

Map Features

1. Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

2. The map represents the latest status and project type (land-based or offshore) of 142+ world-class LNG plants and 297+ LNG import terminals (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made);

3. Super large size (300x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

4. 18 inset maps help to further amplify the most key areas and enable readers to view the exact project locations as well as the different trains for some LNG plants;

5. Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

Map Details

Map Size: 300 x 150 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Statistics Update: 2023.4

Inset Maps

1. Canada: Skeena-Queen Charlotte, BC

2. Canada: Kitimat, BC

3. USA: Brownsville Shipping Channel

4. USA: Coastal New Orleans and Pascagoula

5. USA: Calcasieu and Port Arthur Shipping Channels

6. Algeria: Arzew Port

7. Qatar: Ras Laffan Industrial City

8. Malaysia: Bintulu Port

9. China: Central & South Bohai Sea

10. China: Yangtze River Delta Region

11. China: Eastern Guangdong Province

12. China: East Pearl River Delta

13. China: West Pearl River Delta

14. Japan: North Kyushu

15. Japan: Seto Inland Sea

16. Japan: Osaka Bay

17. Japan: Ise Bay

18. Japan: Tokyo Bay

Industry Statistics Tables

1. World LNG Plants Table introduces each project's name, location (continent, nation), status, and consortium participants;

2. World LNG Import Terminals Table introduces each project's name, location (continent, nation), status, and consortium participants;

3. 2001-2021 World LNG Export and Import Database Table introduces annual LNG export and import volume for the world's 50 regions/nations;

4. 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Reserves by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas reserves figures by 70 regions/nations;

5. 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Production by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas production figures by 70 regions/nations;

6. 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Consumption by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas consumption figures by 70 regions/nations;

7. 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Prices introduces Each year's data include Japan's LNG import price (CIF), Average German import price (CIF), UK Heren NBP Index price, US Henry Hub price, and Canada Alberta price.

Map Samples

This map provides the following sample views:

1. Map Overview

2. Amplified View

3. Amplified Map Legend





